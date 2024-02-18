Saint Louis School hires Tupu Alualu as its next football coach





Tupu Alualu is the new head football coach at Saint Louis. The longtime assistant takes over the program after the Ron Lee era. Saint Louis released the longtime coach in December. Alualu is a former Saint Louis player who played at Oregon. He coached the Kalani Falcons Pop Warner program for many years and was an assistant coach at Saint Louis for fourteen years. “As the new leader of our historic football program, he is committed to upholding the values ​​of a Saint Louis man by inspiring our students to become champions both on and off the field,” said Glenn Medeiros, president of the Saint Louis School, in a news release Friday. Saint Louis was 4-5 last season and went 2-2 in the ILH regular season. The Crusaders defeated Kamehameha, but lost to Punahou in the championship game. Saint Louis has 21 HHSAA or Oahu Prep Bowl championships. The Crusaders last won the state title in 2019. Since then, Kahuku has won three straight crowns. Lee spent three seasons as head coach at Saint Louis after taking over for his brother Cal Lee during the pandemic. Ron finished 14-14 during that span and is 68-53-2 in his twelve seasons as a high school head coach. He spent nine seasons as head coach at Kaiser from 1972 to 1980 and led the Cougars to a 1979 Prep Bowl victory over Kamehameha.

