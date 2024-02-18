BYU Women's Tennis Defeats CSU 6-1 for Second Straight Win – BYU Athletics – Official Athletics Website





PROVO, Utah – The BYU women's tennis team earned its sixth win of the season and second straight by defeating Colorado State 6-1 on Saturday. The Cougars (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) are off to a 6-1 start for the first time since 2021, with No. 100 nationally ranked Bobo Huang improving to 5-0 in singles play this season. Senior Kara Wheatley moved to 5-1 in singles this year, while senior Emilee Astle remains undefeated in singles and improved to 3-0 on the season. BYU has now won two games in a row and will head to California for two games next weekend. Double – Astle/Kovick (BYU) def. Buzkova/Zhadzinskaya (CSU), 7-6 (4)

– Huang/Sawhney (BYU) def. Lennon/Weekley (CSU), 6-3

– Li/Wheatley (BYU) def. Richterova/Voeks (CSU), 6-2 Order of finish: 2, 3, 1 Huang and Sawhney trailed Lennon and Weekley 2-1 before the score was tied at 2-2. Both teams were again tied at 3-3 before Huang and Sawhney took a 4-3 lead. Later in the set, Huang and Sawhney tied 40-40 in their ninth game before winning their match 6-3, securing BYU's first doubles win. Li and Wheatley took an early 2-0 lead and later extended it to 4-1 before winning 6-2 to clinch the doubles point for the Cougars. Astle and Kovick were level with Buzkova and Zhadzinskaya at 1-1, but later trailed 4-1. Astle and Kovick closed their deficit to 4-3 after two straight wins for the duo. The duo continued to fight back, tying the score at 4-4 before Colorado State regained the lead at 5-4. Astle and Kovick rallied to even the score at 5-5 and ultimately won their match on a tiebreaker, pushing BYU into a doubles match against CSU. The Cougars have secured the doubles point in every match this season. Singles – No. 100 Bobo Huang (BYU) def. Radka Buzkova (CSU), 6-2, 6-1

– Zara Lennon (CSU) def. Tina Li (BYU), 6-2, 6-3

– Kendall Kovick (BYU) def. Sarah Weekley (CSU), 6-1, 5-7, 6-1

-Kara Wheatley (BYU) def. Sarka Richterova (CSU), 6-4, 6-0

Emily Astle (BYU) def. Luana Avelar (CSU), 6-0, 6-2

– Maddy Smith (BYU) def. Logan Voeks (CSU), 0-6, 6-3, 10-7 Order of finishing: 4, 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 Wheatley and Richterova were even at 2-2 and 4-4 before Wheatley won the first set 6-4. Wheatley then posted a 6-0 victory in the second set, securing the Cougars' first singles victory of the afternoon. Huang led 2-1 in the first set and then won 6-2. In the second set, Huang again led 2-1 before winning 6-1, securing the second singles match for BYU. Li trailed 4-2 and lost the first set 6-2. Li and Lennon were tied 1-1 at the start of the second set before Li took a 2-1 lead. Later in the set, Li trailed 4–3 before falling 6–3, marking CSU's first singles victory of the match. Kovic quickly took a 4-0 lead and won the first set 6-1. In the second set, Kovick led 3-1 before Weekley tied the score at 3-3. The two were again tied at 4-4 before Weekley took a 6-5 lead and won the set 7-5. In the third set, Kovick led 3-0 before winning 6-1, securing the overall match for BYU. Astle led 2-0 in the first set and won 6-0. In the second set, Astle led 3-0 and won 6-2, giving the Cougars their fifth win of the day. Smith trailed 3-0 and lost the first set 6-0. In the second set, Smith quickly took a 4-1 lead and won 6-3, forcing a third set tiebreak. In the tiebreak, both Smith and Voeks were tied at 3-3 before Voeks took a 6-4 lead. Smith then won two straight points to even the score at 6-6 before taking an 8-7 lead and eventually winning 10-7, securing BYU's sixth win of the match. The Cougars will face Fresno State next Friday with the game kicking off at noon Pacific Time.

