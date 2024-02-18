The Indian men's team starts the season with a 3-0 win over Chile









YEAR |

Updated: February 17, 2024 8:54 PM IS

Busan [South Korea]February 17 (ANI): The Indian men's team started their campaign with a 3-0 win over Chile on Saturday in the ongoing International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Team Championships in Busan.

India secured a clean win over Chile to secure third place in group three, with Chile (one win and a loss by two points) and South Korea (two wins by four points) above them.

First, it was the experienced Achanta Sharath Kamal, a multiple Commonwealth Games medalist against Burgos Nicholas. He dominated the match and won 11-5, 11-8, 11-6. India took a 1-0 lead.

Harmeet Desai was next against Gustavo Gomez. He also followed in Kamal's footsteps, barely giving his opponent a chance to fight back and winning 11-8, 11-7, 11-6.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran was next against Olivares Felipe. This draw was the most competitive, but the Indian held his nerve well and secured a 12-10, 11-8, 11-8 victory over the Chilean.

India will take on Poland on Sunday.

Notably, the Indian women's team, led by Ayhika Mukherjee, Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula, fell short to China in the 2024 World Table Tennis Championships in Busan on Friday, but not without turning it into a contest and enhancing their reputation. . Each tie consists of up to five singles matches in the final of the World Team Table Tennis Championships. The team that wins three matches first wins the draw.

In the first match, Ayhika recorded a victory against Sun Yingsha 3-1 (10-12, 11-2, 11-13, 6-11) and gained an early lead against China.

In the second game, Manika Batra lost 3-1 to Wang Manyu (11-3, 11-8, 13-15, 11-7) as China leveled the score.

Sreeja secured a victory over Wang Yidi 3-0 (7-11, 9-11, 11-13) in the third match to give India a lead in the tie for the second time.

However, China completed two consecutive matches, winning the tie against India 3–2.

Sun Yingsha defeated Manika Batra 3-1 (11-3, 11-6, 11-13, 11-9) in the fourth game. Wang Manyu defeated Ayhika 3-0 (11-9, 13-11, 11-6) in the final.

The Ayhika-led Indian women's team will play Hungary in their upcoming match on Sunday. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/others/ittf-world-team-championships-india-mens-team-starts-off-campaign-with-3-0-win-over-chile20240217205429 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos