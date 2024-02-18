Clear, Sousa leads WBB's come-from-behind win

Next game: Washington state 2/18/2024 | 12:00 noon Pac-12 Washington KDUS AM 1060 February 18 (Sun) / 12:00 PM Washington state History

TEMPE, Ariz. Trayanna Crisp (23 points) and Isadora Sousa (16 points) both set career highs as the duo combined to score 39 points to help the Sun Devil women's basketball team rally from a 14-point deficit in the second half and defeat Washington in double overtime, 73-66 on Friday .

ASU's leading scorer, Jalyn Brown , who entered game No. 2 in the Pac-12 by scoring in league play, scored all 16 of her points in the second half and in overtime. Combined with the scoring contributions of Crisp (16 points) and Sousa (14 points), the trio of Brown, Crisp and Sousa accounted for 46 of ASU's 58 points over the final 30 minutes of the game.

The two teams fell one point short of matching the same score in last month's first meeting in Seattle, a 73-65 Sun Devil win, except it took another 10 minutes to reach that score on Friday.

In last month's win, ASU (11-14, 3-10 Pac-12) led by as many as 12 and trailed by no more than three points.

On Friday evening it had 21 points after 25 minutes or 2.5 minutes of play. At that point, it looked like the game was about to get out of hand for the Sun Devils. Down by 10, ASU was doing everything it could to swing the momentum in its favor, but was guilty of perhaps trying to do too much after fouling Washington's Sayvia Sellers while shooting a 3-pointer that was good. Sellers made the ensuing free throw for the 4-point play to give the Huskies (13-11, 3-10) a 35-21 lead with 4:53 left in the quarter.

Given how the match had gone up to that point, there was little to indicate that the teams were about to go in opposite directions. Brown, who was hampered by foul trouble for much of the game, hit a jumper to cut the lead to 12. Consecutive defensive stops that included a Crisp layup and a Sousa free throw cut the lead to some figures.

A triple by Washington extended their lead to double figures, 38-26, but only temporarily slowed ASU's charge on the offensive end as the Sun Devils closed the quarter by scoring six of the final seven points to close the deficit to 14 halve points. 39-32, at the end of three quarters.

Still seven behind with just under seven minutes to go, Jaddan Simmons who along with Crisp played all 50 minutes of the game, scored on a layup that lit the fuse on a 9-0 run by the Sun Devils that was capped by a 3-pointer by Brown that gave ASU a 46- 44 with 3:04 remaining.

ASU had to dig deep one more time after Washington knocked down a pair of triples to go up 50-46 with less than two minutes to go.

Freshman Mallory Miller who scored seven points and grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds, hit a jumper to get ASU within two and they got back up by hitting a pair of free throws with 15 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

In the first overtime, it looked like losing a 14-point lead might be too much to overcome for the Huskies as ASU scored its only five points in the first three minutes.

Washington was unwilling to go away as it fought back twice to get back within one point. It completed the comeback with a layup with four seconds left to send the game to a second overtime.

In an almost identical sequence to the first overtime periods, it was ASU who emerged as the aggressor and accounted for all the early goals. This time, however, the Sun Devils scored the first nine points and the Huskies didn't whimper offensively until they scored on a free throw with 52 seconds left.

The Sun Devils return to action on Sunday when they host Washington State at noon. click here buy tickets.