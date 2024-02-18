Looking at how Georgia football recruited prospects in the state in 2024





The Georgia Bulldogs ended the 2024 recruiting cycle with the No. 1 class in the SEC and the No. 1 class in the country. Georgia won the recruiting title, but the Bulldogs did so without dominating recruiting in the state. In total, nine of Georgia's 28 total signees are out-of-state recruits. Georgia signed four of The Peach States' top 11 recruits in the 2024 recruiting cycle. These are the only top-30 prospects in the state that Georgia has signed. The Bulldogs didn't exactly clean things up in Georgia, but neither did any other college program. No other school signed more than two top-20 recruits in Georgia. Now more than ever, Georgia's recruiting efforts depend on bringing in a variety of national recruits from across the country. Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia have managed to continue to be successful on the recruiting trail. However, recruiting in Georgia comes at a high cost. The Bulldogs spent more than $5 million on recruiting in fiscal 2023. Seven of Georgia's 11 top 100 signees had no state prospects in the class of 2024. With the new era of name, image and likeness, recruiting at the national level is more important. Still, Georgia's deep ties to high schools in the state and long-standing relationships are critical to the Dawgs' recruiting success. Georgia is one of the most talented states in the country and has 15 recruits 247Sports top 100 in the class of 2024. The Bulldogs inherit a recruiting advantage because the fact that there is only one other Power Five school in the state (Georgia Tech) gives Georgia an inside track to consistently land top recruiting classes. The story originally appeared on UGA Wire

