Notre Dame hockey topped No. 8 Minnesota on Friday in Compton ARena

SOUTH BEND The Notre Dames youth hockey team clearly heard the message from veteran coach Jeff Jackson and his staff last Monday.

When they needed it most, the Fighting Irish came up with their best performance of the season, and it was the freshman class, led by centers Cole Knuble and Danny Nelson, that had big performances as Notre Dame stunned No. 8 Minnesota with a 6-1 Big Ten victory before 5,264 spectators at the Lefty Smith Rink at Compton Family Ice Arena.

The victory ended a three-game losing streak for the 15-14-2 Irish, who fell to No. 4 Wisconsin in two penalty-kick defeats last weekend. On Monday, Jackson put the team through one of the most grueling practices of the season to ensure he would not tolerate any more play this season as the Irish attempt to capture home ice for upcoming Big Ten play -offs.

This was one of our best games of the year, said Jackson, who coached his 1,000ecollegiate game in a career that spans six seasons (and two NCAA titles) at Lake Superior State in the early 1990s and 19 seasons at Notre Dame starting in 2005. It was more the message all week. We just got beat twice in Wisconsin, and we had all these penalty kick problems. We dealt with that and had a good week of practice.

The Irish remained in fourth place with their 9-10-2 record, good for 30 points, five behind the Golden Gophers (18-8-5 overall, 11-6-4 Big Ten), who are 9-1 the match started. -1 record in their last eleven appearances (4-0-1 in their last five) and the hottest goaltender in the league with graduate Justen Close, the Big Tens First Star the past two weekends. Close came into the game coming off a pair of 3-0 shutout wins over Penn State and after not allowing a goal in a pair of ticks in 179 minutes.

Freshman wing Carter Slaggert gave Notre Dame a 1-0 lead at 11:27 of the first period, then freshman center Cole Knuble scored twice (1:30 and 8:23) early in the second before freshman center Danny Nelson scored late to reply Minnesota's lone goal (Aaron Huglen at 16:53) as the Irish scored four goals in the period.

Close had already taken the bench after senior captain Landon Slaggert made it 4-0 at 11:18 of the second period and was still there when Nelson scored at 19:24 of the second period and eventually senior defenseman Drew Bavaro added a goal scored. power play at 16:53 of the third period against freshman backup Nathan Airey to close the scoring.

“We had a handful of guys tonight who had really bad nights,” Minnesota coach Bob Motzko said afterward. But it's the same group of guys that brought us to this place. They didn't look well tonight.

With Irish skater without graduate right wing Trevor Janicke, who suffered an upper-body injury during Thursday's final practice, and senior right wing Grant Silianoff who was still nursing a lower-body injury from a practice injury two weeks ago, the Irish freshman class a step further. big. Led by Nelson, who added a pair of assists for a three-point night, Knuble, Carter Slaggert and defenseman Paul Fischer each had two-point nights and Brennan Ali also registered an assist. The five freshmen were among the twelve Irish players who picked up points.

Obviously, buy-in was the big message, said Landon Slaggert, whose second-period goal was his team-leading goal.eof the season. We took too many penalties and played undisciplined. That was the message this weekend and the boys responded.

The Irish got their usual solid performance from graduate goaltender Ryan Bischel, who stopped 31 of the 32 shots Minnesota sent his way. The two Gophers goaltenders combined for 22 saves.

It was good to see us score, Bischel said. Several guys are doing their part right now, and that could be the biggest key to our success the rest of the way.

The Irish, who wore their blue away jerseys on Friday, will wear green tonight when the teams meet in Compton at 6pm. It's the final home game of the regular season for Notre Dame, and 12 seniors and graduate players will be greeted with their parents after the game. The Irish conclude their regular season next weekend at Michigan.

NOTRE DAME 6, MINNESOTA 1

At Lefty Smith Rink/Compton Family Ice Arena, South Bend

Minnesota | 0 | 1 | 01

Notre Dame | 1 | 4 | 16

First period scoring: 1. Notre Dame, Carter Slaggert 3 (Danny Nelson, Brennan Ali) EV 11:27. Penalties: Minnesota 0-0, Notre Dame 0-0.

Second period scores: 2. Notre Dame, Cole Knuble 8 (Jake Boltmann, Patrick Moynihan) EV 1:30; 3. Notre Dame, Cole Knuble 9 (Danny Nelson, Justin Janicke) EV 8:23; 4. Notre Dame, Landon Slaggert 18 (Zach Plucinski, Paul Fischer) EV 11:18; 5. Minnesota, Aaron Huglen 9 (Cal Thomas, Brody Lamb) EV 16:53; 6. Notre Dame, Danny Nelson 8 (Carter Slaggert) EV 19:24. Penalties: Minnesota 1-2 (1-2), Notre Dame 1-2 (1-2).

Third period scores: 7. Notre Dame, Drew Bavaro 7 (Hunter Strand, Paul Fischer) PP 16:53. Penalties: Minnesota 2-4 (3-6), Notre Dame 2-4 (3-6).

Shots on goal: Minnesota 32 (11-8-13), Notre Dame 28 (8-12-8). Goalkeeper saves: Minnesota (22), Justen Close 10 (7-3-0) and Nathan Airey 12 (0-5-7); Notre Dame (31), Ryan Bischel 31 (11-7-13).

Power play opportunities: Minnesota 0 of 2, Notre Dame 1 of 2. Faceoffs won: Minnesota 23 (9-10-4), Notre Dame 27 (9-5-13). Blocked shots: Minnesota 18 (6-4-8), Notre Dame 18 (9-4-5).

Referees: Brian Aaron and Sean Fernandez. Line Judges: Jake Davis and Dan Cohen.

A: 5,264 (4,852)

Standings of the Big Ten:1. Michigan State 14-4-2, 46 points (20-7-3 overall); 2. Wisconsin 13-5-1, 42 points (22-7-2 overall); 3. Minnesota 11-6-4, 35 points (18-8-5 overall); 4. Notre Dame 9-10-2, 30 points (15-14-2 overall); 5. Michigan 8-9-2, 28 points (15-11-3 overall); 6. Penn State 4-12-3, 17 points (12-14-3 overall); 7. Ohio State 2-15-2, 9 points (10-15-4 overall).

Friday matches:Notre Dame 6, Minnesota 1; Michigan 5, Penn State 3; Ohio State 3, Wisconsin 2 (OT).

Saturday matches:Minnesota at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.; Wisconsin at Ohio State, 4:30 p.m.; Michigan at Penn State, 7 p.m