Scorecard, Day Three Updates, Yashasvi Jaiswal Stats, Bazball

Yashasvi Jaiswal, India's newest young cricket superstar, has delivered a breathtaking and brutal Test knock, taking one session to reverse the momentum of a gripping five-match series and crush the spirit of a visiting England side.

After rival opener Ben Duckett displayed trademark Bazball traits in a run-a-ball innings of 153 to give England some hope of challenging India in Rajkot, Jaiswal fought fire with fire, smashing his third Test century and his second of the series to put his team in a dominant position at stumps on day three of the third Test.

Reaching triple figures late in the day, Jaiswal jumped into the air before taking off his helmet and gloves and blowing a kiss to the crowd as he took in the reception and the moment.

Jaiswal then received treatment on his back at the end of the 42nd over before opting to retire unbeaten on 104 two overs later.

Yet India were in a strong position in the second innings at 2-196, a lead of 322 runs at stumps, with Shubman Gill, who scored 155 runs with Jaiswal for the second wicket, unbeaten on 65 alongside nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav (3* ).

India are down to 10 players to bat and bowl after Ravichandran Ashwin left the match late on Friday due to a family emergency. Devdutt Padikkal came in as a substitute.

But day three belonged to Jaiswal, who continued his excellent series against England and an impressive start to his young Test career.

Opening India's second innings, the 22-year-old was conservative and watchful at the start of his batting, getting unbeaten tea with 19 off 54 balls.

But Jaiswal upped the pace considerably in the final session of the day, hitting England veteran Jimmy Anderson for a six and two fours off successive balls, before smashing all three spinners Joe Root, Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed for sixes.

The left-hander raced to 88 off 101 deliveries and reached his century 21 balls later after cutting Mark Wood through the covers for four.

What a player. He will entertain the crowds and those watching the match for many, many years to come, ex-England opener Nick Knight said in commentary.

He is actually the complete player. Short ball, he has methods to deal with it. Spider, he has a method of dealing with it.

He looks like a really nice player and what a prospect.

Jaiswal showed off his full batting trick book during his century, hitting the English attack on all parts of the ground while using both the front and back foot effectively while showing a nice balance between defense and attack. His sweep against the spinners was a particular highlight.

Jaiswal, who hit a match-winning 209 in the previous Test, leads the series with 435 runs.

He is currently playing against England in his own game, Jaiswal, former England spinner Graeme Swann said about Jaiswal.

He is simply a stunning player. He has the brightest future ahead of him.

England came under criticism earlier in the day for their poor performance with the bat, slumping from 4-260 to be all out for 319.

The tourists continued on 2-207 in reply to India's 445 but lost two wickets in the space of six deliveries within the first 30 minutes.

At the center of the negative outside commentary was veteran batsman Joe Root, who was caught sharply at second slip after attempting a brutal reverse scoop shot off India's fastest bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Duckett hit 153 and skipper Ben Stokes made 41 in his 100th Test, but their innings quickly came to a halt in the second session.

It was a loose performance from England with bat in hand and the bowlers have now been punished for that on a flat surface, Knight said.

The five-match series stands at 1-1 after England won the opener and India recovered in the second match.

It was a day when England could have come very close to India and made it a match. Instead, India have been given a huge lead and now it is an advantage, according to legendary Indian all-rounder Ravi Shastri.

with AFP