Sports
Scorecard, Day Three Updates, Yashasvi Jaiswal Stats, Bazball
Yashasvi Jaiswal, India's newest young cricket superstar, has delivered a breathtaking and brutal Test knock, taking one session to reverse the momentum of a gripping five-match series and crush the spirit of a visiting England side.
After rival opener Ben Duckett displayed trademark Bazball traits in a run-a-ball innings of 153 to give England some hope of challenging India in Rajkot, Jaiswal fought fire with fire, smashing his third Test century and his second of the series to put his team in a dominant position at stumps on day three of the third Test.
Reaching triple figures late in the day, Jaiswal jumped into the air before taking off his helmet and gloves and blowing a kiss to the crowd as he took in the reception and the moment.
Watch India v England LIVE and exclusively on Fox Sports available on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today >
Jaiswal then received treatment on his back at the end of the 42nd over before opting to retire unbeaten on 104 two overs later.
Yet India were in a strong position in the second innings at 2-196, a lead of 322 runs at stumps, with Shubman Gill, who scored 155 runs with Jaiswal for the second wicket, unbeaten on 65 alongside nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav (3* ).
India are down to 10 players to bat and bowl after Ravichandran Ashwin left the match late on Friday due to a family emergency. Devdutt Padikkal came in as a substitute.
But day three belonged to Jaiswal, who continued his excellent series against England and an impressive start to his young Test career.
Opening India's second innings, the 22-year-old was conservative and watchful at the start of his batting, getting unbeaten tea with 19 off 54 balls.
But Jaiswal upped the pace considerably in the final session of the day, hitting England veteran Jimmy Anderson for a six and two fours off successive balls, before smashing all three spinners Joe Root, Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed for sixes.
The left-hander raced to 88 off 101 deliveries and reached his century 21 balls later after cutting Mark Wood through the covers for four.
What a player. He will entertain the crowds and those watching the match for many, many years to come, ex-England opener Nick Knight said in commentary.
He is actually the complete player. Short ball, he has methods to deal with it. Spider, he has a method of dealing with it.
He looks like a really nice player and what a prospect.
Jaiswal showed off his full batting trick book during his century, hitting the English attack on all parts of the ground while using both the front and back foot effectively while showing a nice balance between defense and attack. His sweep against the spinners was a particular highlight.
Jaiswal, who hit a match-winning 209 in the previous Test, leads the series with 435 runs.
He is currently playing against England in his own game, Jaiswal, former England spinner Graeme Swann said about Jaiswal.
He is simply a stunning player. He has the brightest future ahead of him.
England came under criticism earlier in the day for their poor performance with the bat, slumping from 4-260 to be all out for 319.
The tourists continued on 2-207 in reply to India's 445 but lost two wickets in the space of six deliveries within the first 30 minutes.
At the center of the negative outside commentary was veteran batsman Joe Root, who was caught sharply at second slip after attempting a brutal reverse scoop shot off India's fastest bowler Jasprit Bumrah.
Duckett hit 153 and skipper Ben Stokes made 41 in his 100th Test, but their innings quickly came to a halt in the second session.
It was a loose performance from England with bat in hand and the bowlers have now been punished for that on a flat surface, Knight said.
'Wow…': India gets shock penalty | 01:48
The five-match series stands at 1-1 after England won the opener and India recovered in the second match.
It was a day when England could have come very close to India and made it a match. Instead, India have been given a huge lead and now it is an advantage, according to legendary Indian all-rounder Ravi Shastri.
with AFP
AGAIN from the reverse round! | 00:20
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/countries/india/india-vs-england-test-series-2024-cricket-live-scores-scorecard-day-three-updates-yashasvi-jaiswal-stats-bazball/news-story/9e0b5b5bdf3f78a7f349799d581c745d
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 55 years in Bollywood
- Scorecard, Day Three Updates, Yashasvi Jaiswal Stats, Bazball
- Camden County brides-to-be received their 'something new' in the form of a free wedding dress
- Google releases Android 15 developer preview
- International news | Page 1017
- In return, Jokowi pays his debt of gratitude to Prabowo
- Initial work on West Carrollton River District project will begin this spring
- Google AI and satellite technology uncovers harmful methane leaks
- The US Geological Survey said that a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck an area near the Mexican resort of Acapulco
- Trump's legal debts exceed half a billion dollars. Will he have to pay?
- BC cancels ACC season opener to Syracuse
- Cult buys from the ELLE UK team