Tanjuatco three-part thriller pushes women's tennis beyond Youngstown State





MUNCIE, Ind. – Isabel Tanjuatco A three-set thriller propelled the Cardinals to a 4-3 victory over the Penguins of Youngstown State on Friday night at the Northwest YMCA. With the win, Ball State improved to 2-3 overall, while Youngstown State fell to 2-7 for the year. It was a closely contested dual between the Penguins and the Cardinals. Sara Shahbaz and Tanjuatco flew past Maria Oliveira and Elinor Beazley on lane three to earn a 6-2 win for BSU. Ball State then fell to the top court, which tied the doubles match at 1-1. The number 2 doubles duo of Ella Hazelbaker and Elena Malkh trailed 5-6, but leveled the score at 6-6, sending the competition to a tiebreak. Unfortunately, Youngstown State's Lorena Cedeno and Julia Marko would win the match and secure the doubles point with their 7-6 (7-2) win. Sara Shahbaz tied the match at 1-1 after beating No. 2 singles, 6-2, 6-3. The Cardinals won on court No. 3 after Hrehor suffered a 6-3, 6-2 loss to Lorena Cedeno to give BSU a 2-1 lead over Youngstown State. The Penguins then scored victories on courts five and one, respectively, to regain a 3-2 lead. The match would come down to the final two courts, both of which were in third sets. Jacqueline Pearsall won a three-set thriller in exciting fashion over Line Greyling in sixth position. Pearsall took the first frame 6-4 and left the second frame with the same score. Pearsall then won the third frame after being eliminated, but came back to win 6–4. The match point came down to the number 4 position in the singles. The score was 4-4, but Tanjuatco would serve to take the lead 5-4 and eventually win the next match to win the match for Ball State. The Ball State women's tennis team continues a busy three-match weekend when it competes in the Indiana Adidas Classic Saturday in Bloomington. BSU faces Colorado at 2:00 PM ET and then closes the game against Indiana at 6:00 PM ET.

