PWHL Toronto's shutout of Montreal at Scotiabank Arena sets a record for women's hockey attendance

Kristen Campbell posted a 30-save shutout and Toronto won the 'Battle on Bay Street' after visiting Montreal 3-0 before a record-setting win in Professional Women's Hockey League action on Friday.

The PWHL's first game at Scotiabank Arena set a league and women's hockey record attendance of 19,285 spectators.

The crowd surpassed the previous figure of 18,013 from Canada's match against Finland at the 2013 Women's World Cup in Ottawa. The previous women's professional hockey record was 13,316, set for a game between Montreal and Minnesota at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, on January 6.

“Once again, PWHL fans have made history,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President, Hockey Operations.

“With a record-breaking performance on a national stage, our fans made it“Battle of Bay Street”an unforgettable, inspiring moment and we couldn't be more grateful.”

Jesse Compher and Hannah Miller each scored a goal, while Victoria Bach added an empty-netter for Toronto (6-5-0), extending the winning streak to four games.

WATCH l Toronto beats Montreal in front of record crowd: PWHL Toronto beats Montreal in front of a record-breaking crowd Toronto beats Montreal 3-0 for their fourth straight victory. The sold-out crowd of 19,285 at Scotiabank Arena set a new attendance record for women's hockey.

Ann-Rene Desbiens stopped 21 shots for Montreal (6-2-2), which fell to Toronto at 0-1-1 this season.

Canadian national basketball team star Kia Nurse, the cousin of PWHL Toronto star Sarah Nurse, performed the ceremonial puck drop.

Toronto ran into trouble early in the first period. After Emma Maltais was sent to the penalty box for tripping at 6:30, Renata Fast joined her a minute later for hooking up, giving Montreal a 5-on-3 lead.

But Toronto blocked a number of shots, with Campbell also standing despite some clean looks from the likes of Maureen Murphy and Kennedy Marchment.

Natalie Spooner had some of Toronto's better scoring chances with a wrist shot at 4:11 and a one-timer with 1:09 left in the frame on a feed from Nurse.

Toronto turned things up offensively with more quality chances in the second period, while Montreal kept from getting many clean looks at Campbell.

WATCH l PWHL match at Scotiabank Arena boosts women's sports: The PWHL match between Toronto and Montreal at Scotiabank Arena boosts women's sports The Professional Women's Hockey League match between Montreal and Toronto was a highly anticipated match and when the venue was upgraded to Toronto's Scotiabank Arena to increase seating capacity, tickets quickly sold out. This leaves women and supporters of women's professional sports leagues celebrating with a sense of long-awaited recognition and a growing excitement for what's to come.

Maltais rushed across the ice for a loose puck and sent a backhand pass in the slot to Spooner, who couldn't get it past Desbiens after just over a minute.

Just under eight minutes later, Spooner drove into Montreal's zone, caught the attention of three defenders and dropped a pass to a trailing nurse, but her shot was blocked.

Maltais sent another pass from behind the goal to an open nurse who fired a shot from the left faceoff circle but hit the post at 10:55.

Compher finally broke the deadlock at 5:11 of the third period, much to the delight of the deafening home crowd waving their rally towels. She got a feed up front from Brittany Howard, who was behind the net, and fired it in over Desbiens' left shoulder.

WATCH l Spooner on Canada's Rivalry Series win and PWHL Toronto's turnaround: Natalie Spooner on Canada's Rivalry Series win, PWHL Toronto's turnaround Host Rob Pizzo is joined by PWHL Toronto forward Natalie Spooner, who just helped Canada beat the United States in the rivalry series.

After Maggie Connors went into the penalty box for hooking at 6:14, Toronto almost scored two shorthanded goals. Maltais went in on a breakaway but was stopped by Desbiens, followed shortly by Nurse who set up Spooner, who was stopped at the front.

While Renata Fast left for cross-checking at 8:44, Montreal increased the pressure with several shots from Marie-Philip Poulin and one from Kati Tabin, but could not solve Campbell.

Miller doubled Toronto's lead with 4:39 remaining in the third. She fired a five-hole wrist shot down the left side of the ice.

Bach scored with 4:07 left after Desbiens was brought in for an extra attacker.

Toronto welcomes New York to the Mattamy Athletic Center next Friday.

Montreal returns home to host Minnesota on Sunday.

