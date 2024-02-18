Connect with us

Sports

PWHL Toronto's shutout of Montreal at Scotiabank Arena sets a record for women's hockey attendance

PWHL Toronto's shutout of Montreal at Scotiabank Arena sets a record for women's hockey attendance

 


Kristen Campbell posted a 30-save shutout and Toronto won the 'Battle on Bay Street' after visiting Montreal 3-0 before a record-setting win in Professional Women's Hockey League action on Friday.

The PWHL's first game at Scotiabank Arena set a league and women's hockey record attendance of 19,285 spectators.

The crowd surpassed the previous figure of 18,013 from Canada's match against Finland at the 2013 Women's World Cup in Ottawa. The previous women's professional hockey record was 13,316, set for a game between Montreal and Minnesota at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, on January 6.

“Once again, PWHL fans have made history,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President, Hockey Operations.

“With a record-breaking performance on a national stage, our fans made itBattle of Bay Street”an unforgettable, inspiring moment and we couldn't be more grateful.”

Jesse Compher and Hannah Miller each scored a goal, while Victoria Bach added an empty-netter for Toronto (6-5-0), extending the winning streak to four games.

WATCH l Toronto beats Montreal in front of record crowd:

PWHL Toronto beats Montreal in front of a record-breaking crowd

Toronto beats Montreal 3-0 for their fourth straight victory. The sold-out crowd of 19,285 at Scotiabank Arena set a new attendance record for women's hockey.

Ann-Rene Desbiens stopped 21 shots for Montreal (6-2-2), which fell to Toronto at 0-1-1 this season.

Canadian national basketball team star Kia Nurse, the cousin of PWHL Toronto star Sarah Nurse, performed the ceremonial puck drop.

Toronto ran into trouble early in the first period. After Emma Maltais was sent to the penalty box for tripping at 6:30, Renata Fast joined her a minute later for hooking up, giving Montreal a 5-on-3 lead.

But Toronto blocked a number of shots, with Campbell also standing despite some clean looks from the likes of Maureen Murphy and Kennedy Marchment.

Natalie Spooner had some of Toronto's better scoring chances with a wrist shot at 4:11 and a one-timer with 1:09 left in the frame on a feed from Nurse.

Toronto turned things up offensively with more quality chances in the second period, while Montreal kept from getting many clean looks at Campbell.

WATCH l PWHL match at Scotiabank Arena boosts women's sports:

The PWHL match between Toronto and Montreal at Scotiabank Arena boosts women's sports

The Professional Women's Hockey League match between Montreal and Toronto was a highly anticipated match and when the venue was upgraded to Toronto's Scotiabank Arena to increase seating capacity, tickets quickly sold out. This leaves women and supporters of women's professional sports leagues celebrating with a sense of long-awaited recognition and a growing excitement for what's to come.

Maltais rushed across the ice for a loose puck and sent a backhand pass in the slot to Spooner, who couldn't get it past Desbiens after just over a minute.

Just under eight minutes later, Spooner drove into Montreal's zone, caught the attention of three defenders and dropped a pass to a trailing nurse, but her shot was blocked.

Maltais sent another pass from behind the goal to an open nurse who fired a shot from the left faceoff circle but hit the post at 10:55.

Compher finally broke the deadlock at 5:11 of the third period, much to the delight of the deafening home crowd waving their rally towels. She got a feed up front from Brittany Howard, who was behind the net, and fired it in over Desbiens' left shoulder.

WATCH l Spooner on Canada's Rivalry Series win and PWHL Toronto's turnaround:

Natalie Spooner on Canada's Rivalry Series win, PWHL Toronto's turnaround

Host Rob Pizzo is joined by PWHL Toronto forward Natalie Spooner, who just helped Canada beat the United States in the rivalry series.

After Maggie Connors went into the penalty box for hooking at 6:14, Toronto almost scored two shorthanded goals. Maltais went in on a breakaway but was stopped by Desbiens, followed shortly by Nurse who set up Spooner, who was stopped at the front.

While Renata Fast left for cross-checking at 8:44, Montreal increased the pressure with several shots from Marie-Philip Poulin and one from Kati Tabin, but could not solve Campbell.

Miller doubled Toronto's lead with 4:39 remaining in the third. She fired a five-hole wrist shot down the left side of the ice.

Bach scored with 4:07 left after Desbiens was brought in for an extra attacker.

Toronto welcomes New York to the Mattamy Athletic Center next Friday.

Montreal returns home to host Minnesota on Sunday.

The full schedule of PWHL games airing on CBCSports this season is available here.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.cbc.ca/sports/hockey/pwhl/montreal-toronto-pwhl-recap-feb-16-1.7118264

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: