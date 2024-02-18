Next game: at Dartmouth 2/23/2024 | 19:00 ESPN+ February 23 (Fri) / 7:00 PM bee Dartmouth History

PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania men's basketball team allowed a late Brown run and it was too much to overcome; the Bears escaped The Palestra with a 71-64 victory on Saturday night.

The game was tied, 47-47, with less than eight minutes remaining in Saturday's game. However, the Bears rattled off the next five points and 13 of the next 15, creating a double-digit lead that the Quakers were unable to make up.

Penn fell to 9-15 overall and is 1-8 in Ivy League play. Brown improved to 6-18 overall and 3-6 in Ivy play.

Quaker Nut Flour

*Playing only his third game since being injured on December 30, senior Clark Slajchert had an astonishing performance with 32 points (one shy of his season and career highs).

*Slajchert scored half of Penn's points on Saturday night; The last time a Penn player had at least half of the team's points was Nov. 13, 2012, when Fran Dougherty scored 31 of Penn's 53 points in a loss to Fairfield.

*This was Slajchert's third 30-point game this season and the fifth of his career. Two of them came against Brown.

*Slajchert has reached double figures in the scoring column in all but one match this season, with nine in the outlier. (This does not apply to the game in Houston, when he was injured in the sixth minute of the game.)

*Junior Nick Spinoso flirted with a double-double, scoring eight points and pulling down a team-high nine rebounds; he also dished out a team-leading four assists, giving him ten for the weekend.

*Freshmen Tyler Perkins finished the night with seven points and four rebounds.

*Freshmen Sam Brown and sophomores Camthrower both finished with five points.

*Kino Lilly Jr., the Ivy League's leading scorer, finished the night with 25 points and went 12-for-12 at the foul line to offset a poor night from the field (5-for-16). Nana Owusu-Anane nearly had a double-double, with eight points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Both also had four assists. AJ Lesburt Jr. and Kimo Ferrari each had 11 points.

How it happened

Penn was in desperation, trying to claw its way to an Ivy League Tournament berth. That showed early as the Quakers scored the first six points of the game en route to a 12-7 lead. However, Brown went on an 8-0 run to go up 15-12, with freshman guard Brown ending the Penn skid with a trey to tie the score at 15-15.

The teams then exchanged points and leads for a few minutes. Penn led, 23-21, when Brown went on a 5-0 run that extended to 10-2 when Malachi Ndur (who had six points in the stretch) finished off a fast break. That caused Penn to call a timeout. The Bears' lead was 31-27 at halftime.

Slajchert opened the second half with a steal on one end that led to a floater on the other end, making it 31-29, but Brown ran off seven points in 53 seconds to go ahead 38-29 and another Penn -enforce timeout.

The interruption worked. Spinoso scored in the lane, then a Slajchert three made it a four-point game. Brown went back with six points, but triples from Perkins and Thrower on back-to-back possessions made it 40-40. Anya and Slajchert matched the buckets to 42-42 with 12:49 left.

The game stagnated after that, the two teams combining for just 10 points in the span of 5:03, but when Slajchert came out of the media under 8 and scored a spinning turnaround on the block, the score was tied at 47-47.

Penn would make just one field goal in the next 6:40 of game action (a Spinoso transition layup with 5:55 left making the score 52-49), Brown and the visiting Bears taking advantage. They responded to Spinoso's bucket with the game's next eight points, a Lilly 3FG that ultimately capped a 13-2 run that gave Brown a 60-49 lead with 3:14 to go.

Penn never got closer than seven the rest of the way.

Next one

Penn makes the long trip north next weekend, traveling to Dartmouth and Harvard for their final two road games of the season. The Quakers and Big Green meet on Friday, then the Red and Blue travel to Beantown to tip off with the Crimson on Saturday. Both matches start at 7:00 PM.

For the latest Penn men's basketball news, follow @PennMBB on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, and on the web at PennAthletics.com.

#Family

#FightOnPenn