NSW announces teams for the 2024 National Indigenous Cricket Championships





Cricket NSW has announced that the NSW men's and women's teams will play at the National Indigenous Cricket Championships (NICC) from February 22 to 27 in Mparntwe (Alice Springs).

The men's team will be captained by Dunghutti man Brendan Smith, while long-time captain Wiradjuri woman Julie Muir will be at the helm of the women's team. The men's team will look to challenge for a fifth straight title this year after completing their four-peat against Tasmania last year. The women's team, who reached the NICC finals last year and went to Queensland, will look to take home the trophy this edition, just like every other year the team has competed. Now in its seventh year, the Championships are part of the development journey for Australia's cricket elite, with the aim of seeing more Indigenous cricketers representing Australia at the highest level. This is the second season that the two teams have been supported by the CNSW Foundation to participate in the championships. Cricket NSW would like to thank Charter Hall, the official partner of the NSW Indigenous Women's Team, for their support. Men's selection: Marty Jeffrey – Tubba Gar Wiradjuri (Official Music Video)

Lesley Smith – Biripi & Dunghutti / Warnavale CC

Austyn Nugent – Wiradjuri / St Kilda CC

Jack Hartigan – Gundungurra / St George DCC

Damien Duroux – Gumbaynggirr / North West Sydney CC

Patrick Rosser – Wiradjuri / Cugden CC

Brett Russell – Dunghutti & Biripi / Warnavale CC

Kobe Ross – Kaiwalagal / Sutherland CC

Evan Pitt – Western Arrarnta / Parramatta DCC

Ben Patterson – Wiradjuri / CYMS Dubbo

Ethan Fitzpatrick – Ngunnawal / Ginninderra CC

Max Farmer – Wonnarua / Fairfield Liverpool CC

Brendan Smith [c] – Dunghutti / Campbelltown Camden CC

Blake Smith – Wiradjuri / Campbelltown Camden CC Coach – Jeff Cook – Kamilaroi

Manager – Anthony Kershler Women's selection: Aimee Ravot – Wiradjuri / Penrith CC

Anika Learoyd – Gumbaynggirr / Campbelltown Camden CC

Callee Black – Wiradjuri / Penrith CC

Dharmini Chauhan – Wiradjuri / Bankstown CC

Hannah Darlington – Kamilaroi / Campbelltown Camden CC

Julie Muir [c] – Wiradjuri / Campbelltown Camden CC

Sasha Croft – Gurindji, Malgnin & Mudpurra / St George-Sutherland DCC

Mackenzie Keeler-Kamilaroi

Maddison Spence – Wiradjuri / Bankstown CC

Piper Hooke – North East Wiradjuri / Northern Districts CC

Roxsanne Van-Veen – Gundungurra / Western Lithgow CC

Sara Darney – Wiradjuri / Wellington DCC

Taleha Urszulak – Wadi Wadi/Dharawal / Campbelltown Camden CC Coach – Kerry Marshall

Manager – Hannah Trethewy

