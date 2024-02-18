James Franklin moves Penn State Football Letterman to new staff role





A former Penn State football player will move into a new role less than a month after joining the clubNittany Lionsstaff. First reported by On3 this week, letterman Jordan Lucas is expected to become the newest defensive assistant for first-year coordinator Tom Allen. James Franklin originally approached his former player for a role in the recruiting department in January. Penn State letterman Jordan Lucas will transition into the GA role Just three weeks ago we learned that former Nittany Lion cornerback Jordan Lucas was joining the Penn State football staff. Now the letterman seems ready for a new role. According to reports from Greg Pickel of On3this week, Jordan Lucas becomes a graduate assistant for the program. Penn State's football staff list still lists Lucas with his original title of Recruiting Coordinator for Personnel and Recruitment, whichhe filled in the last week of January. Lucassocial mediahowever, reflects the change in position. Jordan Lucas was one of six true freshmen to play forBill O'Brienin 2012. Lucas earned All-Big Ten honors in 2013 and 2014 and played in 40 consecutive games before missing his first career start in September 2015. The defenseman's senior year was cut short after nine games due to a season-ending injury suffered against Northwestern . . Before returning to Happy Valley, Lucas most recently worked for former Penn State football assistant coach Charles Huff at Marshall. The Nittany Lion letterman spent six seasons in the NFL and was part of the Kansas City Chiefs roster that won Super Bowl LIV for the 2019 season. James Franklin is rehiring a key recruiter after a two-month departure Jordan Lucas isn't the only recent change in Penn State's football recruiting department. On Tuesday, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported that James Franklin isplans to rehire former employee Khalil Ahmad. Ahmad previously held the title of Recruiting Coordinator for Personnel and Recruitment (the same position Lucas briefly held before leaving in December to become Syracuse's Executive Director of Personnel and Recruitment). Ahmad helped James Franklin and Penn State Football sign a top-15 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle. Thanks for reading Basic Blues Nation, the fastest growing sporting goods store at Penn State. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and insights about your favorite Penn State athletics. For feedback, questions, comments or to apply for a writing position, please email [email protected] or message us on our social media. Be sure to check out our new site store. It's because of your support that we can proudly claim a readership of over 3.5 million in our first year of business.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://basicbluesnation.com/penn-state-football-news-james-franklin-shifts-penn-state-football-letterman-to-new-staff-role/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos