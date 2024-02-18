Women's Tennis Blanks Penn, 7-0 Women's Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





THE PLAINS Georgia Tech women's tennis took the doubles point and carried momentum into the singles by defeating Penn 7-0 Saturday morning at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. Double

Georgia Tech (4-3) took the doubles point with wins on courts two and three for the early match leadership. On field three, Techs doubles the team of Scarlett Nicholson And Seen Roach settled for a 6-1 decision over Penn's Sasha Motlagh and Liza Tkachenko to give the Jackets the edge. But Penn captured the next match, finishing on court one, where Esha Velaga and Eileen Wang had a lead Carol Lee And Kate Sharabura6-3. The doubles point came down to field two, true Kylie Bilchev And Alejandra Cruz had a 4-1 lead over Maya Urata and Iris Gallo. The Quakers pushed back to 4-3, but the Jackets held on at deuce for a 5-3 lead. Tech closed out the victory 6-3, taking the early singles lead. Singles

Georgia Tech dropped just three sets in singles to complete its sweep of the Quakers. Sharabura finished first and dominated Urata on court six, conceding just one match en route to a 6-0, 6-1 win. Cruz cut into Techs' lead from field three, where the Yellow Jacket recorded an outright win over Motlagh. Cruz took an early lead in the first set and maintained control for a 6-2, 6-2 victory, giving him a 3-0 match score. Nicholson won the match for Georgia Tech from court four. In the opening set, Nicholson and Gallo battled back and forth until 6-6. Gallo had a 5-3 lead in the tiebreak before Nicholson pulled away to take the first set, 7-6 (9-7). The Jacket set the pace in the second set, winning 6-1 to end the match at 4-0 for Tech. The Jackets didn't let up on the momentum, winning the last three games to complete the final 7-0 score. In first place, Lee held strong against Velaga, taking a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 decision before Bilchev completed a three-set victory over Wang on court two. Bilchev and Wang split the first two sets, 6-4, 1-6, but Bilchev sealed the victory in the final set, 6-4. Mahak Jain completed the game for the Yellow Jackets on court five. The senior opened with a one-set lead over Saige Roshkoff, 6-3, but the Quaker forced a decisive third set and took the second, 6-3. In the final set the opponents traded games until 6-6. Jain won seven consecutive points in the breaker and took the victory: 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (0). Georgia Tech returns to action on Sunday, hosting in-state rival No. 8 Georgia. The first service is scheduled for noon at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. RESULTS

Double

1. Esha Velaga/Eileen Wang (PENN) def. Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura (GT) 6-3

2. Alejandra Cruz/Kylie Bilchev (GT) def. Maya White/Iris Gallo (PENN) 6-3*

3. Given Roach/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) final. Sasha Motlagh/Liza Tkachenko (PENN) 6-1

Order of finishing: 3,1,2*

*Riveted Singles

1.No. 53 Carol Lee (GT) def. No. 74 Esha Velaga (PENN) 6-3, 1-6, 6-4

2. Kylie Bilchev (GT) def. Eileen Wang (PENN) 6-4, 1-6, 6-4

3. Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Sasha Motlagh (PENN) 6-2,6-2

4. Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Iris Gallo (PENN) 7-6 (7), 6-1*

5. Mahak Jain (GT) def. Saige Roshkoff (PENN) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (0)

6. Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Maya Urata (PENN) 6-0,6-1

