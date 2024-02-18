Minnetonka earns the top seed in the Class 2A girls state hockey tournament





Tracy Cassano woke up Saturday to another birthday and a gift from the Minnesota State High School League straight out of the movie “Groundhog Day.” Sowing for the girls hockey state tournament brackets was released Saturday morning and reflected the results of each head coach casting electronic votes for the other seven qualifying teams in their class. The highest and lowest votes for each team were excluded and the top five teams received seeds. The remaining three teams were placed via blind draw. No chance for politics. Or a voice. Cassano pointed out that her Minnetonka team, which is No. 1 in Class 2A for the second straight year, once again drew perhaps the strongest unseeded team (Maple Grove) in the quarterfinals. This also happens for the second consecutive state tournament: No. 3 Andover hosted the unseeded team (Rosemount) with the worst record, Edina drew the Section 1 champion (Northfield) and the Section 4 champion (No. 2 seed Hill-Murray this year, Gentry Academy last year) plays the representative of Section 8 (Roseau). What are the chances? “The whole process should be more transparent,” said Cassano, who added that coaches will be required to show their selections at some section seeding meetings. “You're going to question the High School League system when no one sees anything.” Maple Grove coach Jim Koltes isn't happy either. “This is why they have to post 1-8,” Koltes said. Coaches could get their wish next season. Both the boys and girls hockey coaching associations have submitted a seeding proposal that will be heard by the MSHSL Board of Directors in June. “What advantage is there to being number 1 with this system?” Cassano said. “It's not fair to kids who worked hard all season to earn that seed.” In Class 1A, Holy Angels is the top seed, followed by Orono, Dodge County, defending champion Warroad and Proctor/Hermantown. The Class 1A quarterfinals will be played Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center. The big schools will drop the puck on Thursday. Class 1A quarterfinal schedule No. 2 Orono (20-6-1) vs. Willmar (20-7), Wednesday 11 a.m No. 3 Dodge County (21-4) vs. Fergus Falls (15-11-1), Wednesday, 1 p.m. No. 1 Holy Angels (21-3-3) vs. Luverne (10/17), Wednesday 6 p.m No. No. 4 Warroad (19-8) vs. No. 5 Proctor/Hermantown (18-8-2), Wednesday, 8 p.m. Class 2A quarterfinal schedule No. 2 Hill-Murray (24-3-1) vs. Roseau (18-10), Thursday, 11 a.m. No. 3 Andover (21-4-3) vs. Rosemount (14-9-5), Thursday, 1 p.m. No. 1 Minnetonka (25-2-1) vs. Maple Grove (20-7-1), Thursday, 6 p.m No. No. 4 Edina (21-6-1) vs. No. 5 Northfield (27-1), Thursday, 8 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.startribune.com/high-school-girls-hockey-state-tournament-seeding-minnetonka/600344286/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos