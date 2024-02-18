No. 5/5 Women's Basketball defeats Iowa State, 81-60





Next game: Texas technology 21/2/2024 | 19:00 Longhorn Network February 21 (Wed) / 7pm Texas technology History Austin, TexasThe Texas women's basketball team scored seven of the game's first eight points and outscored Iowa State 23-10 in the fourth quarter en route to an 81-60 win Saturday at Moody Center. Texas head coach Vic Schaefer who earned his 400ecareer win last game against Houston, won his 100evictory over Texas on Saturday. The Longhorns (24-3, 11-3) had four players score in double figures, each with an 18-point lead over Madison Boeker And Shaylee Gonzales . Hollow thing achieved 16 points and Aaliyah Moore scored 12 points. Booker recorded a double-double and added 10 assists. Hollow thing played 40 minutes for the eighth time this season. In addition to her goals, Holle handed out six assists without turnovers. Taylor Jones grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds for the Longhorns. Jones also scored six points and blocked three shots. Despite losing the lead early in the second quarter, Texas responded with one 15-2 run and regained the lead. Texas defeated Iowa State 38-27 and forced Iowa State into 16 turnovers. Next, Texas will take on Texas Tech on Wednesday, February 21 Moody Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM CT, with coverage on Longhorn Network. Post-game notes With the win, Texas improves to 24-3 overall and 11-3 in Big 12 play. The Longhorns have won six straight games. Texas has now won eight of its last 10 games against IowaState. Texas was efficient, shooting 52.5 percent from the floor (32-61) and limiting Iowa State to just 41 percent (22-54).This is the 14e This season, the Longhorns have shot 50 percent or better in a game. The Longhorns defeated the Cyclones by double digits, 38-27. Texas is now 22-2 when outscoring its opponents. Freshman Madison Boeker got the offense in the first half, dishing out six assists while limiting turnovers and scoring 10 points of her own. Booker finished the night with her second career double-double, as she had 18 points, a career-high 10 assists and three steals. Booker has scored in double figures for 16 straight games this season. Texas went on a 15-2 run in the final five minutes of the first half to go ahead by 10. This included seven stops in the Cyclones' last eight offensive possessions. Junior Aaliyah Moore had a near double-double with 12 points and seven rebounds shooting 50 percent from the field. Senior Taylor Jones established defense for Texas as she grabbed 13 rebounds, all of which were defensive, had three blocks and added six points to the total. Texas limited their turnovers to 10 for the game and forced 16 Iowa State turnovers. The Longhorns had a 14-4 edge in points off turnovers. With her 10 assists Madison Boeker now has 125 for the season, which ranks sixth on the all-time Texas list for freshmen.

