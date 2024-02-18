Arizona backs into the trade winds of Hokuala and wins its fourth Burns title





(FUSES, Hawaii'i) Motivated by last year's runner-up finish at BYU, No. 9 Arizona weathered strong winds all week on the Ocean Course in Hokuala to emerge victorious in the 2024 John A. Burns Intercollegiate. California, New Mexico , Grand Canyon and Long Beach State rounded out the top five. “Our team's ability to maintain their composure throughout the stretch on this challenging course was commendable,” said Arizona Men's Golf Coach, Jim Anderson who has led the program since 2012. “Starting with Yannick and continuing with Zach, different players shined each day, culminating in a rewarding victory. The Burns remains one of our favorite events year after year.” Heading into the final round, the Wildcats extended their two-shot lead to finish at 20 under par (844) and claim their fourth Burns team title (1992, 2003, '04, '24). After Arizona's second-place finish at their home event in Tucson, Anderson's team on Kaua'i rose to the occasion. Three Wildcats placed in the top 9, led by Yannick Malik (2nd place), who tied the Burns' single-round scoring record at 8 under (64) on Thursday, and Zach Pollo (T3), the 2023 California Amateur selection and the 2022-23 Pac-12 All-Freshman selection. California, with five Burns titles to their credit (2011, '12, '13, '14, '15), had the lowest final round score of 17 under and finished solo second. New Mexico, which has traveled to the Aloha State for all 47 editions of the Burns and has won three team tournament titles (2001, '05, '22), was third at 10 under. Sophomore Yannick Malik finished second at 8 under par to lead the Wildcats. Malik's best career finish came after he opened his week with a blistering low round of 64 on Thursday. Zach Pollo gave Arizona another top-three finish as the sophomore posted a final score of 7-under, moving him into a tie for third place with California's Kuangyu Chen. The Wildcats will take the rest of February off after playing three tournaments in the new year. Arizona returns to action for its annual trip to Cabo Collegiate in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, beginning on Sunday, March 3.

