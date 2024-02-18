Sports
Steve Sarkisian's contract extension will make him one of college football's highest-paid coaches
The calculated gamble the Texas Longhorns administration took with head coach Steve Sarkisian paid off in 2023 with a Big 12 championship and the program's first appearance in the College Football Playoffs.
Sarkisian's three seasons at the Forty Acres have seen steady improvement from 5-7 in his first year to 8-5 and now to 12-2, earning Texas the No. 3 ranking in the latest AP Poll, its highest since he finished at number 2. after the 2009 season, and only the fourth season in school history with 12 or more wins.
Less than two weeks after the Sugar Bowl loss, Texas and Sarkisian agreed to a four-year contract extension that will offset Sarkisian's move outside the top 25 head coaches nationally and make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the sport will make. Under the terms, the University of Texas Board of Regents will give approval in the coming days.
Coach Sark is an incredible coach, a first-class person and a great leader of men, said Kevin Eltife, chairman of the UT System Board of Regents, in a statement released last month. We knew he was the man for the job when we hired him three years ago, and the way he stuck to the plan he laid out for us, stayed on track by putting everything in place and made sure that our football program was once again among the best in the world. the nation has been phenomenal. What a year it was in 2023, winning the last Big 12 Championship and advancing to the CFP for the first time, and we know the best is yet to come. Coach Sark brought the pride and passion back into our program, was so fortunate to have him and looked forward to many more exciting years.
Originally scheduled to earn $5.8 million in 2024 with an increase of $200,000 per year over the next two years, Sarkisian's salary will increase to $10.3 million with an increase of $100,000 per year through 2030.
In 2023, only Alabama's Nick Saban ($11.4 million), Clemson's Dabo Swinney ($10.9 million) and Georgia's Kirby Smart ($10.7 million) more made than Sarkisian will receive a contract from Sarkisian this year that matches what Ohio States' Ryan Day made.
Texas also plans to provide Sarkisian with a one-time payment of $300,000 on or before April 1, 2024, in addition to a significant increase in his ticket allocation and a 124 percent increase in his non-guaranteed compensation.
Here is the new ticket allocation, of one suite for football matches and six tickets for home matches for all other sports:
The incentives also look very different.
Sarkisian previously had the opportunity to earn up to $825,000 annually, including a maximum of $675,000 per year for team performance incentives, $100,000 per year for winning National Coach of the Year and $50,000 per year for winning Conference Coach of the Year.
These are the new conditions:
As we head to the SEC next year, we do so with great momentum, a program we are extremely proud of and with a great head coach and leader. We knew Coach Sarkisian was the man for the job when we hired him, and he has proven that every step of the way. We couldn't be more excited about where we are and where we are going, and we were thrilled that Coach Sark will be our coach for a long time, said athletic director Chris Del Conte.
The Board of Regents, which meets Feb. 21-22, will also approve contract extensions for offensive coordinator/offensive coordinator Kyle Flood, defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, and tight ends coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Banks. The one-year flood contract extension runs through the 2026 season and increases by $75,000 per year to $1,475,000. The extension for Kwiatkowski is two years and will increase his compensation by $100,000 to $2 million in 2026. Banks will also get an additional two years on his contract, which will increase by $50,000 per year to $1,250,000 in 2026.
Other assistants are also likely to be in line for extensions and pay increases that fall below the $1 million per year threshold, which would require BoR approval. Sarkisian said earlier this month on National Signing Day that almost all of his assistants received legitimate job offers after the season.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.burntorangenation.com/2024/2/17/24075626/steve-sarkisian-contract-extension-details-kyle-flood-pete-kwiatkowski-texas-longhorns
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Steve Sarkisian's contract extension will make him one of college football's highest-paid coaches
- JAGUAR TENNIS BRIEFS AT LINDENWOOD
- Jokowi to officiate inauguration of banking facilities in IKN
- Public Affairs Office | Justice Department transfers about $500,000 in Russian funds confiscated from Estonia to Ukraine
- England 0/0 in 2.0 Overs | Live Cricket Score India vs England 3rd Test: India set a target of 557 runs against England
- When Diane von Furstenberg introduced her iconic wrap dress fifty years ago, she revolutionized the way women dressed. If only I had the body for one, says SARAH VINE
- We have long been paralyzed by a lack of moral fiber in our politics
- Arizona backs into the trade winds of Hokuala and wins its fourth Burns title
- Examining the possibility of new treatments through animal experiments
- Prepare tax incentives, Jokowi hopes electric car sales will increase
- UK weather: Snow expected next week with temperatures below freezing.
- The decision against Trump is perverse in the New York way