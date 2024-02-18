Steve Sarkisian's contract extension will make him one of college football's highest-paid coaches

The calculated gamble the Texas Longhorns administration took with head coach Steve Sarkisian paid off in 2023 with a Big 12 championship and the program's first appearance in the College Football Playoffs.

Sarkisian's three seasons at the Forty Acres have seen steady improvement from 5-7 in his first year to 8-5 and now to 12-2, earning Texas the No. 3 ranking in the latest AP Poll, its highest since he finished at number 2. after the 2009 season, and only the fourth season in school history with 12 or more wins.

Less than two weeks after the Sugar Bowl loss, Texas and Sarkisian agreed to a four-year contract extension that will offset Sarkisian's move outside the top 25 head coaches nationally and make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the sport will make. Under the terms, the University of Texas Board of Regents will give approval in the coming days.

Coach Sark is an incredible coach, a first-class person and a great leader of men, said Kevin Eltife, chairman of the UT System Board of Regents, in a statement released last month. We knew he was the man for the job when we hired him three years ago, and the way he stuck to the plan he laid out for us, stayed on track by putting everything in place and made sure that our football program was once again among the best in the world. the nation has been phenomenal. What a year it was in 2023, winning the last Big 12 Championship and advancing to the CFP for the first time, and we know the best is yet to come. Coach Sark brought the pride and passion back into our program, was so fortunate to have him and looked forward to many more exciting years.

Originally scheduled to earn $5.8 million in 2024 with an increase of $200,000 per year over the next two years, Sarkisian's salary will increase to $10.3 million with an increase of $100,000 per year through 2030.

In 2023, only Alabama's Nick Saban ($11.4 million), Clemson's Dabo Swinney ($10.9 million) and Georgia's Kirby Smart ($10.7 million) more made than Sarkisian will receive a contract from Sarkisian this year that matches what Ohio States' Ryan Day made.

Texas also plans to provide Sarkisian with a one-time payment of $300,000 on or before April 1, 2024, in addition to a significant increase in his ticket allocation and a 124 percent increase in his non-guaranteed compensation.

Here is the new ticket allocation, of one suite for football matches and six tickets for home matches for all other sports:

The incentives also look very different.

Sarkisian previously had the opportunity to earn up to $825,000 annually, including a maximum of $675,000 per year for team performance incentives, $100,000 per year for winning National Coach of the Year and $50,000 per year for winning Conference Coach of the Year.

These are the new conditions:

As we head to the SEC next year, we do so with great momentum, a program we are extremely proud of and with a great head coach and leader. We knew Coach Sarkisian was the man for the job when we hired him, and he has proven that every step of the way. We couldn't be more excited about where we are and where we are going, and we were thrilled that Coach Sark will be our coach for a long time, said athletic director Chris Del Conte.

The Board of Regents, which meets Feb. 21-22, will also approve contract extensions for offensive coordinator/offensive coordinator Kyle Flood, defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, and tight ends coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Banks. The one-year flood contract extension runs through the 2026 season and increases by $75,000 per year to $1,475,000. The extension for Kwiatkowski is two years and will increase his compensation by $100,000 to $2 million in 2026. Banks will also get an additional two years on his contract, which will increase by $50,000 per year to $1,250,000 in 2026.

Other assistants are also likely to be in line for extensions and pay increases that fall below the $1 million per year threshold, which would require BoR approval. Sarkisian said earlier this month on National Signing Day that almost all of his assistants received legitimate job offers after the season.