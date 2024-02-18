Cheverus/Windham repeat with 4-0 win over Yarmouth/Freeport

AUBURN Goalkeeper Ella Lemieux did some cleaning and went for a walk. Forward Mikayla Talbot tried to stay active and socialized with her teammates. Cheverus/Windham girls hockey coach Scott Rousseau watched golf and practice. With a full day to spare before the state championship game, Rousseau and his team had to find a way to relax.

We talked about it yesterday. Everything except hockey, Rousseau said.

When it was time to focus on hockey shortly after 6pm on Saturday, the Stags were ready. Cheverus/Windham, the top girls hockey team in the state during the regular season, left no doubt Saturday night at Norwegian Savings Bank Arena, posting a 4-0 win over Yarmouth/Freeport to win a second straight state championship.

For the most part, we've had the same group of girls both years, so it was really special to win the game back-to-back, especially for the seniors, said Talbot, who scored two goals and assisted on two others.

The Stags finish the season with a 19-1 record, losing only to Yarmouth/Freeport in the regular season. The Clippers (17-5) were second for the second straight season.

Cheverus broke a scoreless tie just 1:04 into the second period when Talbot brought in the rebound of a Caroline Rousseau shot. Taking the lead early in the second was important to break the building tension of a scoreless match, Talbot said.

It's important to jump on the rebounds, especially against this team. They are really good at defending. Jumping on those loose pucks and getting on the board first was definitely a good start for us, Talbot said.

The Stags pushed their lead to 2-0 at the 11:07 mark on a 2-on-1 rush. Lucy Johnson made a pass from the left circle to Talbot, who fired a hard, high shot over the right shoulder of Clippers goalie Lexi Wiles.

We talked about a few different things. Going high was definitely one of them. “We executed that pretty well,” Talbot said. She put Lucy's pass in the perfect place. It is very nice to be on her line.

While Cheverus began buzzing around the Clippers net with more consistency, Yarmouth/Freeport struggled to maintain offensive pressure throughout the match.

The puck didn't bounce our way tonight. You make your own puck luck, and Cheverus was all over us from the start, Yarmouth/Freeport coach Dave Intraversato said. We had trouble getting the passes from stick to stick, and they were everywhere.

Rousseau's message to his team in the short break between the first and second periods was simple. Keep doing what you're doing.

We believe we were the best second period team in the state. We practiced very hard with the shorter transition, getting out and possession of the puck. We played a very good first period. “We felt like it was going to break our path,” he said.

Yarmouth/Freeport had two strong chances to score in the second period, but both were denied by Cheverus goalkeeper Ella Lemieux. First, with just eight minutes to play in the period, Sophie Smith broke in alone on Lemieux, who extended her left pad to make the save. Four minutes later, Adelaide Strout's breakaway was denied when Lemieux lifted her glove and deflected the puck over the net.

Every time we need Ella Lemieux, she's doing Ella Lemieux stuff. Why is that unassuming, quiet, soft-spoken girl perhaps the best player in the state? She gives us a lot of confidence, Rousseau said.

Lemieux said she was nervous with each escape, but also knew she was ready.

“I was ready to shoot, but my team did such a good job of keeping it in our offensive zone,” Lemieux said.

Lucy Johnson's power-play goal 49 seconds into the third period, again high on Wiles, extended the lead to 3-0. The Stags closed out the scoring at 3:26 when Rousseau scored off an assist from Talbot, who factored in all four goals.

Lemieux made 14 saves for the shutout, her seventh of the season. Wiles stopped 18 shots for the Clippers.

