China continues its winning streak at the Busan table tennis team world





BUSAN, South Korea, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — The Chinese women's and men's teams cruised to their second consecutive group stage victory at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals on Saturday. China swept aside Uzbekistan 3-0 in the women's event, and defeated Cuba by the same score in the men's event. After an unexpected scare in a 3-2 win over India on the opening day, Chinese women rowers reiterated their dominance en route to an upset win. World No. 4 Wang Manyu got the defending champions off to a flying start with an 11-5, 11-6, 11-0 win against Markhabo Magdieva. Wang, who scored two points in Friday's narrow win against India, said it helped her team fit in better in major tournaments such as the World Cup in terms of mentality, playing atmosphere and space of the venue. Speaking about the 11-0 scoreline in the third game, Wang said, “I just continued point by point.” Third-ranked Chen Meng got China rolling after powering past Rimma Gufranova 11-6, 11-1, 11-4. “Since my opponent is not that strong today, I think my focus on the match is fine,” Chen said. Chen Xingtong also embraced her debut in Busan. The world number 6 dispatched helicopter Rozalina Khadjieva 11-6, 11-2, 11-5 to seal China's second win in as many matches. “Facing a special playing style in my first match here, I think it is a bit of a challenge for me, so I am satisfied with the way I played today,” Chen Xingtong noted. On the men's side, Wang Chuqin, Liang Jingkun and Ma Long combined to help China triumph in straight sets without dropping a match. Wang came out of the gate with an 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 win against Andy Pereira. In his first match in Busan, Liang withstood an early attack from Jorge Campos to win the first two matches 12-10, 12-10 against his Cuban rival. The fourth-ranked Chinese rower increased his form from there, securing an 11-3 win in the third game to seal the deal. “I was a little nervous in the first two games,” Liang admitted. “I handled some key points well, and then I got better.” Ma extended China's superior position by beating Adrian Perez 11-5, 11-2, 11-5. “Because Cuba is a relatively unknown opponent, we only concentrate on our own game,” the Olympic champion explained. Aiming to claim a record-extending 23rd title in both categories in Busan, China will face Spain in the women's group match on Sunday, and Hungary in the men's event.

