Arizona beats Arizona State by 45 points in the biggest rivalry





TUCSON, Ariz. – Jaden Bradley scored 21 points, Oumar Ballo dominated inside and No. 5 Arizona overpowered Arizona State 105-60 on Saturday night in the rivals' final Pac-12 game at McKale Center. The Wildcats (20-5, 11-3 Pac-12) had free offense all night and tightened their defense late in the first half to turn the rivalry game into a blowout before the teams headed to the Big 12. season. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, the 45-point defeat marked the largest margin of victory for either team in the history of the series. Arizona shot 57% from the floor and had a 52-16 advantage in the paint, giving Tommy Lloyd his 81st win, the most in major conference history by a coach in his first three seasons at a school. Ballo finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Editor's Choices

1 Related Arizona State (13-13, 7-8) pulled off a miracle on its last trip to Tucson, winning 89-88 on Desmond Cambridge Jr.'s half-court heave at the buzzer. The Sun Devils were no match for Arizona on this trip south, especially Ballo. Arizona put the 7-foot, 260-pound center in the paint early, creating easy shots and drawing fouls against Arizona State. Adam Miller had 16 points to lead the Sun Devils, who shot 36% and 6 of 24 from three-point range after a torrid start. The NCAA selection committee announced its potential top 16 seeds on Saturday and Arizona was tied at No. 1 with Purdue, reigning national champion UConn and Houston. Arizona State certainly wasn't intimidated by the Wildcats' status, nor by playing in McKale Center, where they were traded shot for shot midway through the first half. Arizona kept hitting. The Sun Devils didn't. The Wildcats made seven straight shots to lead 41-29 before going on a 13-2 run. Arizona shot 21 of 31 from the floor and led 49-31 at halftime. Arizona State went six minutes without hitting a shot and missed eight of its last nine as the mistakes started to pile up. Arizona continued to score to open the second half, going up 21 on a long 3 from Caleb Love (15 points), forcing Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley to call a timeout. The Wildcats extended the lead to 27 midway through the second half. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

