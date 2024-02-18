Sooners offer brothers Amari and Xavier Sabb





The Oklahoma Sooners made a pair of offers today to a family they know well. The Sooners tendered Amari Sabb, an athlete in the 2026 recruiting class. His younger brother Xavier Sabb also received an offer and is a wide receiver in the 2027 class. Neither Amari nor Xavier have evaluations yet, but each player has some Power Four offers that include them Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and other top programs from across the country. Amari is a dynamic playmaker with an excellent ability to change direction, often causing defenders to miss in the open field from both the wide receiver and running back positions. He shows good ball skills and tracks the ball well in the air. Check out Amari Sabb's highlights for the second year Via Hudl Xavier Sabb is an incredibly dynamic player with the ball in his hands. As a kick and kick returner, he shows a fantastic ability to change direction, make defenders miss in the open field and run away from the opponent. Xavier shows great hands and the ability to make plays after the catch, using his size and physicality to break tackles in addition to his elite change of direction. As a freshman, he is 6-foot-4 and already weighs 180 pounds. Check out Xavier Sabb's sophomore highlights Via Hudl Both Amari and Xavier will be impact players at the collegiate level. And as the Oklahoma Sooners get the ball rolling in their 2026 and 2027, both players would be fantastic additions on the offensive side of the ball. Brent Venables' familiarity with the Sabb family dates back to the 2022 recruiting cycle, when Keon Sabb committed to the Clemson Tigers in July 2021. According to 247Sports, Venables and Mickey Conn were his top recruiters at the time. On December 5, Brent Venables was announced as the next head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners. A day later, Keon left Clemson and eventually landed at the Michigan Glutton. Keon entered the transfer portal on Friday after playing two seasons at safety for the Wolverines. He played 360 snaps this season, including 61 in Michigan's national championship win over the Washington Huskies. According to Pro Football Focus, he made five tackles, including two stops. Sabb was targeted seven times, allowing three receptions for 28 yards. He earned Pro Football Focus' second-highest grade in the national championship game. While Oklahoma's safety room is deep, Brent Venables and his staff won't shy away from adding more competitive depth. None of this means the Sooners will add either of the Sabb brothers, but it's clear there is interest from Brent Venables and his staff in adding Keon, Amari and Xavier Sabb. Contact/Follow us@SoonersWireon Twitter and like our pageFacebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes and opinions. You can also follow Jan on Twitter @john9williams.

