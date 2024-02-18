Sports
Thompson scores OT winner to lift No. 5 Pioneers past Bulldogs
DULUTH, Minn. Sophomore Aidan Thompson's The second goal on Friday night came in overtime and lifted the No. 5 Denver Pioneers hockey team to a 5-4 victory at the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs at Amsoil Arena.
Thompson's ninth marker of the season was also the second of his career in OT, as he was also the game winner in the extra sessions at UMD on December 10, 2022.
“These guys are always a tough team to play in their building,” he said Thompson. “I think the games over the last two years since I've been here have always been tough. It's good to get the win and hopefully we can do it again tomorrow.”
Denver (19-8-2, 10-6-1 NCHC) takes on the weekend sweep of the Bulldogs (10-14-4, 6-10-1 NCHC) on Saturday at 6 PM MT in Duluth. The game will be broadcast on NCHC.tv.
Thompson jumped on the ice after a shift change early in the 3-on-3 overtime and scored a five-hole shot on Duluth goalie Zach Stejskal, ending the nationally televised match at 1:46 of extra time. The Fort Collins, Colorado, native also opened the scoring at the 13:05 mark of the first period, notching his first career multi-goal performance.
Junior Tristan Broz and oldest McKade Webster both had a goal and an assist, and junior Sean Behrensa few helpers contributed. Junior Carter King also scored for the Pioneers.
Junior goaltender from Denver Matt Davis stopped 32 of 36 shots in the win.
Minnesota Duluth rallied from a two-goal deficit twice in the game as the Bulldogs scored twice in the second period to make it 2-2 and had two markers in a matter of 34 seconds in the final three minutes , while Stejskal was drawn for the extra attacker.
Stejskal made 35 saves while facing 40 shots. Aaron Pionk and Luke Loheit both found the back of the net in the third period for the Bulldogs to even the score, while Owen Gallatin led all players in the match with four assists.
King scored the go-ahead goal for DU with 2:10 left in the second period, and Webster buried his ninth score of the season on a carom off the end wall at 10:53 of the third frame to double Pios' lead before the late meeting of the Bulldogs.
The Pioneers went 0-for-4 on the power play, including a seven-minute man advantage to start the second period. The Bulldogs' Luke Bast was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct for javelin throwing and a two-minute minor penalty for cross-checking at the end of the first stanza.
UMD had two power play opportunities, with Quinn Olson scoring on one with 4:44 left in the second period.
NEXT ONE: The Pioneers conclude their regular season series with the Bulldogs on Saturday at Amsoil Arena before returning home to host the Miami Red Hawks next weekend at Magness Arena.
POSTGAME NOTES
- Denver improved to 3-1-2 in overtime this season.
- DU has now won three straight overtime games in Duluth dating back to Dec. 9-10, 2022, and is 4-1-0 in its last five games at Amsoil Arena.
- The Pioneers are 5-1-0 in their last six games against the UMD Bulldogs dating back to the NCAA West Regional Final in Loveland, Colorado, on March 26, 2022.
- Aidan Thompson recorded his first career two-goal game and fifth multi-point game of the season.
- Thompson scored his third game-winning goal of his career and his second in overtime (December 10, 2022 in Minnesota Duluth).
- Shai Buium had an assist to extend his point streak to six games, tying a career high (previously: Nov 3-19, 2023; 2g/6a).
- Kieran Cebrian returned to the lineup after missing eight games with a lower injury, and McKade Webster was also back in the game after not playing against Western Michigan on Feb. 3 due to a lower-body injury.
- Massimo Rizzo missed his first game of the season with a lower-body injury. It is listed as week-to-week.
- The win ended DU's season-long two-game losing streak.
PURPOSE SUMMARY
1st Period
13:05 TU (1-0) Na Miko Matikkas point shot was stopped in front, Aidan Thompson punched in the loose puck in the slot.
15:47 DU (2-0) After a penalty, Tristan Broz scored on the short side on the right low circle after a pass from McKade Webster.
2nd Period
7:37 UMD (2-1) Aidan Dubinsky scored on a rebound from the right side.
15:06 UMD (2-2) PPGQuinn Olson hit iron and rope on a wrister at the top of the slot.
5:50 PM DU (3-2) Carter King took a feed from Miko Matikka and then scored in the end Sam Harris rushed the puck up the ice into the zone.
3rd Period
10:53 DU (4-2) Sean Behrens' shot from the blue line flew off the end boards and landed near the goal post where McKade Webster hit the puck into the cage.
5:41 PM UMD (4-3) E.AAaron Pionk scored on a scramble in front of the net as the Bulldogs had their own goaltender pulled.
6:15 PM UMD (4-4) E.ALuke Loheit went top with a wristband as UMD had an extra attacker on the ice.
After a while
1:46 OF (5-4) Aidan Thompson scored five holes while driving to the net after jumping onto the ice seconds earlier following a shift change.
QUOTABLES
Senior Captain McKade Webster
About the game: “It was back and forth. They had a good push at the end. We wanted to put them away earlier, but we won the extra point in OT, so it's a big challenge here to get home ice (in the NCHC Playoffs). is a big point, but we obviously want to finalize them in the regulations.”
About what was discussed before the extension: “It was just, 'Hey guys, things are going well here. Things are going well. We've been here before, so let's get this over with.' That was it. It wasn't panic or anything like that. We knew we could get it done. So it was just trust, let's relax here and go.”
CARDS: A limited number of tickets are available for the remaining games of the 2023-2024 regular season. Click here to buy tickets.
|
Sources
2/ https://denverpioneers.com/news/2024/2/16/du-pioneers-hockey-minnesota-duluth-recap-2024-february-16.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Thompson scores OT winner to lift No. 5 Pioneers past Bulldogs
- Mouni Roy turns up the heat in a stunning black cutout dress, setting the bar high for weekend fashion. All photos inside
- Pakistan: Prohibitory orders imposed over rigged Imran Khan PTI protest poll in Islamabad
- The hand of history on Prabowos' shoulder
- What does it mean to affirm that the United States is a Christian nation, and what does the Constitution say?
- Women's tennis wins 9-0 against Saint Mary's to start MIAC Play
- Beauty Street Style Looks from London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 Are Classically Cool
- How China's Xi Jinping envisions world domination: 20 lakh soldiers, 500 nuclear warheads | World News
- Ukrainians offered 18-month visa extension to stay in UK | uk news
- Imran Khan challenges conviction in Islamabad HC
- When Akshay Kumar started bleeding underwater, he was chased by sharks: I could have been eaten | Bollywood News
- Sooners offer brothers Amari and Xavier Sabb