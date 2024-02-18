Thompson scores OT winner to lift No. 5 Pioneers past Bulldogs

Next game: at Minnesota Duluth 2/17/2024 | 6:00 PM MT NCHC.TV Denver Sports 104.3 HD3 Feb 17 (Sat) / 6pm MT bee Minnesota Duluth History

DULUTH, Minn. Sophomore Aidan Thompson's The second goal on Friday night came in overtime and lifted the No. 5 Denver Pioneers hockey team to a 5-4 victory at the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs at Amsoil Arena.

Thompson's ninth marker of the season was also the second of his career in OT, as he was also the game winner in the extra sessions at UMD on December 10, 2022.

“These guys are always a tough team to play in their building,” he said Thompson. “I think the games over the last two years since I've been here have always been tough. It's good to get the win and hopefully we can do it again tomorrow.”

Denver (19-8-2, 10-6-1 NCHC) takes on the weekend sweep of the Bulldogs (10-14-4, 6-10-1 NCHC) on Saturday at 6 PM MT in Duluth. The game will be broadcast on NCHC.tv.

Thompson jumped on the ice after a shift change early in the 3-on-3 overtime and scored a five-hole shot on Duluth goalie Zach Stejskal, ending the nationally televised match at 1:46 of extra time. The Fort Collins, Colorado, native also opened the scoring at the 13:05 mark of the first period, notching his first career multi-goal performance.

Junior Tristan Broz and oldest McKade Webster both had a goal and an assist, and junior Sean Behrens a few helpers contributed. Junior Carter King also scored for the Pioneers.

Junior goaltender from Denver Matt Davis stopped 32 of 36 shots in the win.

Minnesota Duluth rallied from a two-goal deficit twice in the game as the Bulldogs scored twice in the second period to make it 2-2 and had two markers in a matter of 34 seconds in the final three minutes , while Stejskal was drawn for the extra attacker.

Stejskal made 35 saves while facing 40 shots. Aaron Pionk and Luke Loheit both found the back of the net in the third period for the Bulldogs to even the score, while Owen Gallatin led all players in the match with four assists.

King scored the go-ahead goal for DU with 2:10 left in the second period, and Webster buried his ninth score of the season on a carom off the end wall at 10:53 of the third frame to double Pios' lead before the late meeting of the Bulldogs.

The Pioneers went 0-for-4 on the power play, including a seven-minute man advantage to start the second period. The Bulldogs' Luke Bast was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct for javelin throwing and a two-minute minor penalty for cross-checking at the end of the first stanza.

UMD had two power play opportunities, with Quinn Olson scoring on one with 4:44 left in the second period.

NEXT ONE: The Pioneers conclude their regular season series with the Bulldogs on Saturday at Amsoil Arena before returning home to host the Miami Red Hawks next weekend at Magness Arena.

POSTGAME NOTES

Denver improved to 3-1-2 in overtime this season.

DU has now won three straight overtime games in Duluth dating back to Dec. 9-10, 2022, and is 4-1-0 in its last five games at Amsoil Arena.

The Pioneers are 5-1-0 in their last six games against the UMD Bulldogs dating back to the NCAA West Regional Final in Loveland, Colorado, on March 26, 2022.

Aidan Thompson recorded his first career two-goal game and fifth multi-point game of the season.

Thompson scored his third game-winning goal of his career and his second in overtime (December 10, 2022 in Minnesota Duluth).

Shai Buium had an assist to extend his point streak to six games, tying a career high (previously: Nov 3-19, 2023; 2g/6a).

Kieran Cebrian returned to the lineup after missing eight games with a lower injury, and McKade Webster was also back in the game after not playing against Western Michigan on Feb. 3 due to a lower-body injury.

returned to the lineup after missing eight games with a lower injury, and was also back in the game after not playing against Western Michigan on Feb. 3 due to a lower-body injury. Massimo Rizzo missed his first game of the season with a lower-body injury. It is listed as week-to-week.

missed his first game of the season with a lower-body injury. It is listed as week-to-week. The win ended DU's season-long two-game losing streak.

PURPOSE SUMMARY

1st Period

13:05 TU (1-0) Na Miko Matikkas point shot was stopped in front, Aidan Thompson punched in the loose puck in the slot.

15:47 DU (2-0) After a penalty, Tristan Broz scored on the short side on the right low circle after a pass from McKade Webster .

2nd Period

7:37 UMD (2-1) Aidan Dubinsky scored on a rebound from the right side.

15:06 UMD (2-2) PPGQuinn Olson hit iron and rope on a wrister at the top of the slot.

5:50 PM DU (3-2) Carter King took a feed from Miko Matikka and then scored in the end Sam Harris rushed the puck up the ice into the zone.

3rd Period

10:53 DU (4-2) Sean Behrens' shot from the blue line flew off the end boards and landed near the goal post where McKade Webster hit the puck into the cage.

5:41 PM UMD (4-3) E.AAaron Pionk scored on a scramble in front of the net as the Bulldogs had their own goaltender pulled.

6:15 PM UMD (4-4) E.ALuke Loheit went top with a wristband as UMD had an extra attacker on the ice.

After a while

1:46 OF (5-4) Aidan Thompson scored five holes while driving to the net after jumping onto the ice seconds earlier following a shift change.

QUOTABLES

Senior Captain McKade Webster

About the game: “It was back and forth. They had a good push at the end. We wanted to put them away earlier, but we won the extra point in OT, so it's a big challenge here to get home ice (in the NCHC Playoffs). is a big point, but we obviously want to finalize them in the regulations.”

About what was discussed before the extension: “It was just, 'Hey guys, things are going well here. Things are going well. We've been here before, so let's get this over with.' That was it. It wasn't panic or anything like that. We knew we could get it done. So it was just trust, let's relax here and go.”

