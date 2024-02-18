Gymnastics comeback bid falls short in Western Michigan





KALAMAZOO, Mich. – – Despite being a sophomore Zoe Middleton With three event wins and the all-around title, Ball State's gymnastics team was set back 196.025 to 195.950 against Western Michigan on Saturday night at University Arena. “This was a great lesson for our team,” said head coach Joanna Saleem said. “They are hungry and want to do well. They will learn from tonight's performance and use it as a building block for next time out.” Middleton nearly guided the Cardinals (10-2; 3-1 MAC) to a come-from-behind victory, scoring a 9.900s to tie for the wins on floor and beam over the last two rotations. Throw in a 9.825 to even the win on beam, and a 9.750 on vault, and Middleton took home the meet's all-around title with a 39.375. “We are super excited that Zoe is having such a great meet,” Saleem said. “As a team we pull together, support each other and fight as a group. That's something Zoe responds well to too, and she showed tonight that she has our backs with some great routines.” The meeting started with Middleton and freshmen Ashley Szymanski each good for a score of 9.825 on beam, equaling victory in the event. The Cardinals also had 9,725 graduates Megan Teter among the three highest scores in the event. On jump, seniors Hannah Ruthberg And Suki Pfister tied for second place overall, each landing a 9.875. Ruthberg's jump was her best of the season and took her career to a high level. Trailing the Broncos (11-1; 4-0 MAC) by .325 heading into the third rotation, the Cardinals put together their best effort of the day, scoring a 49.175 on floor. Ball State had five scores of 9.800 or higher in the rotation, led by Middleton's 9.900. Senior Victoria Henry junior Carissa Martinez and Ruthberg followed with scores of 9.825, while Pfister added a 9.800. The Cardinals also tallied four scores of 9.800 or higher in the final rotation, with Middleton and Ruthberg tying at 9.900 for the event win. Middleton's effort was a career-high, while Ruthberg matched her career-high. Ball State's top scores on beam are rounded out by 9.800s from both Henry and junior Grace Sumner . In total, the Cardinals collected 14 scores of 9.800 or higher during the meet, including three 9.900s. Aided by her two career tie performances and a 9.825 on floor, Ruthberg placed third in the all-around with a mark of 39.100. Teter was close behind at 39.000, on pace with her 9.755 on vault. The Ball State gymnastics team returns to action Friday when it travels to the nation's capital to take on George Washington in a 7 p.m.

