Stars return as US Major League Cricket builds on a stellar launch

Major League Cricket enjoyed significant success in its debut season

Some of cricket's biggest stars will return for the second edition of Major League Cricket as the well-heeled American T20 franchise league looks to build on a successful debut season.

The international player retention period recently concluded as the six franchises unveiled their star players for the second edition starting in July. The inaugural champion MI New York will star seven players, including captain Keiron Pollard and Nicholas Poor as the hero in last season's finale.

Australian rising star Spencer Johnson, who has a million-dollar contract with the money-hungry Indian Premier League, will return for Los Angeles Knight Riders in a boost to a team that finished in last place last season.

Texas Super Kings bring back captain Faf Du Plesis, while Washington Freedom – who recently unveiled Australian legend Ricky Ponting as coach – and San Francisco Unicorns have also made key retentions, with Akeal Hossain and Haris Rauf returning to their teams respectively.

Seattle Orcas, looking to go one step further after finishing second in 2023, have brought back South African stars Quinton De Kock and Heinrich Klassen.

Quinton de Kock returns to Major League Cricket

Not only is it important that stars return to MLC, confirming what it achieved in its first season, but the retention also means franchises can start building a brand and building around a recognizable core of players.

A domestic player draw will be held next month as teams build their squads for the highly anticipated season. MLC was a resounding success in its debut season after eventually launching four years after the league was originally announced.

The matches in the 18-day tournament in Dallas and Morrisville, North Carolina, featured exuberant crowds, filled mainly with expat South Asians excitedly drawn to watch a sport treated as something close to a region located on the subcontinent.

But there were a small number of local fans who were intrigued by watching a match that has long baffled those not from British Commonwealth countries. While it was a relief that the tournament started strong and recorded $8 million in revenue, as I first reported last year, the pressure is on on MLC to back up that success.

“We were just holding our breath in this tournament,” San Francisco co-owner Anand Rajaraman said after last season. “We got this tournament to where we thought we would get in the second or third year.

“There was a novelty factor in the first season that won't be there in the second season. We have to consciously build on what we started.”

Details about the new season will be announced soon, with organizers saying the tournament will start on July 4 and end in early August. That means the second edition of the MLC will last longer, with owners hoping for a home and away format, with teams playing each other twice, to eventually sustain the competition.

Major League Cricket proved a hit with fans

If the tournament and cricket are to gain a foothold in the communities, all franchises will need their own stadiums, but that appears to be a few years away.

The second edition of MLC, which has invested over $100 million and is financially competitive with many of the other high-profile T20 franchise leagues, is likely to be built gradually.

But the momentum should help continue to change the maligned perception of cricket in a country where the sport is struggling for relevance and beset by internal unrest.

Following cautionary tales, most notably in 2004 when an eight-team professional T20 league called Pro Cricket went bankrupt after just one season, cricket has begun to make serious inroads into the world's largest sporting market.

Before the second season of the MLC gets underway, the US will host a Cricket World Cup for the first time, with June's T20 tournament set to be an era-defining event.

The main match of the tournament between bitter rivals India and Pakistan will be held in New York, with tickets starting from $150 for the blockbuster on June 9.