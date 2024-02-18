Sports
Stars return as US Major League Cricket builds on a stellar launch
Some of cricket's biggest stars will return for the second edition of Major League Cricket as the well-heeled American T20 franchise league looks to build on a successful debut season.
The international player retention period recently concluded as the six franchises unveiled their star players for the second edition starting in July. The inaugural champion MI New York will star seven players, including captain Keiron Pollard and Nicholas Poor as the hero in last season's finale.
Australian rising star Spencer Johnson, who has a million-dollar contract with the money-hungry Indian Premier League, will return for Los Angeles Knight Riders in a boost to a team that finished in last place last season.
Texas Super Kings bring back captain Faf Du Plesis, while Washington Freedom – who recently unveiled Australian legend Ricky Ponting as coach – and San Francisco Unicorns have also made key retentions, with Akeal Hossain and Haris Rauf returning to their teams respectively.
Seattle Orcas, looking to go one step further after finishing second in 2023, have brought back South African stars Quinton De Kock and Heinrich Klassen.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Not only is it important that stars return to MLC, confirming what it achieved in its first season, but the retention also means franchises can start building a brand and building around a recognizable core of players.
A domestic player draw will be held next month as teams build their squads for the highly anticipated season. MLC was a resounding success in its debut season after eventually launching four years after the league was originally announced.
The matches in the 18-day tournament in Dallas and Morrisville, North Carolina, featured exuberant crowds, filled mainly with expat South Asians excitedly drawn to watch a sport treated as something close to a region located on the subcontinent.
But there were a small number of local fans who were intrigued by watching a match that has long baffled those not from British Commonwealth countries. While it was a relief that the tournament started strong and recorded $8 million in revenue, as I first reported last year, the pressure is on on MLC to back up that success.
“We were just holding our breath in this tournament,” San Francisco co-owner Anand Rajaraman said after last season. “We got this tournament to where we thought we would get in the second or third year.
“There was a novelty factor in the first season that won't be there in the second season. We have to consciously build on what we started.”
Details about the new season will be announced soon, with organizers saying the tournament will start on July 4 and end in early August. That means the second edition of the MLC will last longer, with owners hoping for a home and away format, with teams playing each other twice, to eventually sustain the competition.
If the tournament and cricket are to gain a foothold in the communities, all franchises will need their own stadiums, but that appears to be a few years away.
The second edition of MLC, which has invested over $100 million and is financially competitive with many of the other high-profile T20 franchise leagues, is likely to be built gradually.
But the momentum should help continue to change the maligned perception of cricket in a country where the sport is struggling for relevance and beset by internal unrest.
Following cautionary tales, most notably in 2004 when an eight-team professional T20 league called Pro Cricket went bankrupt after just one season, cricket has begun to make serious inroads into the world's largest sporting market.
Before the second season of the MLC gets underway, the US will host a Cricket World Cup for the first time, with June's T20 tournament set to be an era-defining event.
The main match of the tournament between bitter rivals India and Pakistan will be held in New York, with tickets starting from $150 for the blockbuster on June 9.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/tristanlavalette/2024/02/18/stars-return-as-americas-major-league-cricket-builds-on-stellar-launch/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stars return as US Major League Cricket builds on a stellar launch
- Weekly Tech Recap: Check out this week's top tech news, from OpenAI's Sora to Google's Gemini1.5 model.
- Gymnastics comeback bid falls short in Western Michigan
- London Fashion Week celebrates multiculturalism and city life | national news
- Immigrants eager to leave Canada! But why? | Canada | International News Dash TV – Summary Video
- Imran Khan's party supporters clash with police over Pak election fraud allegations | Pakistan News
- From Putin to Xi Jinping, why dictators fear dissidents
- Indonesian activists protest former generals' victory in presidential election, allege massive fraud – New Delhi Times – India's Only International Newspaper
- World Team Table Tennis Championships: Poland stuns India
- Washington Softball Offense Takes Out Wisconsin Quickly | Local sports
- CDC eases COVID-19 isolation guidance, concerns for vulnerable populations
- Thompson scores OT winner to lift No. 5 Pioneers past Bulldogs