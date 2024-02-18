Sports
Local hockey nonprofit asks for donations to save Yakima rink
YAKIMA (KIMA)–The property where the Yakima Ice Rink is located is for sale again and people within Yakima are asking for help.
Members of the Yakima Amateur Hockey Association held a meeting Thursday where they asked for donations to purchase the property.
YAHA President Chris Bartheld says they need $500,000 to purchase the land from property owners and added they don't have much time to raise money.
“We are now in a situation where they are going to give us the opportunity to come together, make a new offer and they want that next week,” Bartheld said.
Bartheld would later say that the reason YAHA wants to buy the property is to secure the place where the hockey teams can continue to play in the short term.
By owning title to the property, they can sell the property when a newer facility comes to fruition.
“It's hard for me to lose this spot and then start a fundraising campaign to get back into hockey in three to five years,” Bartheld said. We think it is important to keep this place while we hopefully transition to a new rink at some point. point,
All donations are appreciated and if you would like to donate, Click here.
