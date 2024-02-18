Like father, like son: 11-year-old Quadri Jr. emerges from Aruna's shadow and wins medal at WTT





Aruna Quadri's son has made him and Nigeria proud with a podium finish at the WTT U11 boys in Spain. A new table tennis star from Nigeria has emerged in the form of Aruna Quadri, who won a bronze medal in his world table tennis debut. Pulse Sports Nigeria reports that the talented youngster is the son of Nigerian table tennis amazing and Africa's number one, Aruna Quadri. Quadri Jr stuns at WTT The wonderfully talented Quadri Jr finished third in the U11 category at the World Table Tennis, WTT, Youth Contender Cup in Villarreal, Spain. Quadri Jr was under the watchful eye of his mother, Ganiyat Quadri, who was his coach during the WTT event.

The young Quadri Jr. (Photo Credit: Team Nigeria/FB)



The young tennis star is following in the footsteps of his father, Aruna, the current world number 14 and Africa's top-ranked player in the game. But Quadri is stepping out of his famous father's shadow after winning a medal at his first major international tournament.

The son of Aruna Quadri with his medal at the WTT. (Team Nigeria/FB)



The 11-year-old showed nerves of steel and a natural ability to reach the podium. With his rise, Nigerian table tennis has discovered its newest gem who has the potential to surpass his father's achievements in the sport.

Quadri Jr was coached at the WTT by his motehr, Ganiyat. (Photo credit; Team Nigeria/FB)



This bronze medal could be the start of a glittering career for the new prince of Nigerian ping pong, Quadri Jr., who is becoming a star in his own right.

