University of Oklahoma Athletics





FORT WORTH, Texas Ragan Smith was perfect on beam and the Sooners earned their fourth score of 198-plus with an incredible 198.300 at the Metroplex Challenge on Saturday night. was perfect on beam and the Sooners earned their fourth score of 198-plus with an incredible 198.300 at the Metroplex Challenge on Saturday night. The Sooners took down No. 2 Cal (197.4000), No. 16 Arkansas (196.850) and Washington (196.450) at the Fort Worth Convention Center. OU won its sixth straight Metroplex Challenge, dating back to 2019. Smith earned the sixth perfect score of her career and the first this season on the balance beam. The fifth-year senior needs just one more perfect score to tie Maggie Nichols for the most perfect scores on beam in program history (seven). Smith's was the Sooners' second perfect score of the season Jordan Bowers recorded one on February 2 on the uneven bars. The Sooners won at least a share of every event title, starting with Bowers taking home the all-around with a 39.675. Keira Wells won the vault title with a 9.925. Bowers and Audrey Davis shared the bars' titles with matching near-perfect 9.975s. Smith won the beam title with her perfect 10. On floor there was a tie between Bowers, Smith and Believe Torrez shared the title with 9.95s. In the all-around, Davis matched her career high with an impressive 39.650, setting a new season high. Torrez set a new career high, tying Davis with a 39.650. Katherine LeVasseur finished with a 39.500 as all four Sooners finished in the top five that night. The Sooners opened the meet with a 49.450 on vault and were in second place behind California, who posted a 49.600 on floor. Davis started with a 9.825 on her Yurchenko 1.5, followed by a 9.9 from Torrez. The high score of the night for the Sooners came from Keira Wells who matched her career high with a 9.925 in third place. Bowers added a 9.9 in the No. 4 spot for a strong 1.5. LeVasseur earned a 9.85 in fifth place, followed by a 9.875 of Hannah Scheible as an anchor. OU used a 49.550 in the second rotation to take the lead by .125 over California at the half. Danielle Sievers returned to the lineup and posted a 9.825 in the opening position. LeVasseur earned her dismount for a 9.85 in second place, followed by a 9.85 from Torrez. Smith earned the first 9.9 of the rotation with a 9.9 on her stuck doubles track. Davis was stunning as always, showing off her perfect handstands and nailing her dismount for a near-perfect 9.975. Anchor was Bowers with beautiful lines and a stick for an almost perfect 9.975 of her own. A solid 49.650 on beam gave the Sooners some breathing room after three rotations. Davis opened the third with a beautiful performance and a stuck dismount for a 9.925. Email Sullivan made her competition beam debut with a 9.825. In third place, Bowers landed her dismount for a 9.850. Torrez was exceptional, scoring her heats and filling her gainer for a 9.950. In fifth place, LeVasseur kept the sticks in and recorded her dismount for a 9.925. Anchoring the lead was Smith, who earned her first perfect 10 of the season. In the final rotation, Davis again opened with a 9.925 during her upbeat and fun floor routine. Bell Johnson followed by her Barbie-inspired routine for a 9.850. Smith showed off her impressive double back and strong choreography for a season-best 9.95 in third place. In fourth place, LeVasseur earned a score of 9.875, showing off her incredible full-in. Torrez added a 9.95 as she showed off her towering double layout. Bowers hit a high note with her own 9.95 as she showcased her beautiful double pike and intense, captivating choreography. The Sooners posted a score of 49.650 on the event, securing their fourth 198 score of the season. NEXT ONE The Sooners return to the LNC for a conference matchup with West Virginia on Friday, February 23. Former Sooners legend Maggie Nichols will be on hand for a signing at the concourse beginning at 5:15 p.m. FAST FOLLOW OKLAHOMA For updates follow@OU_WGymnastics Tweet And Instagramor somethingOklahoma women's gymnasticson Facebook.

