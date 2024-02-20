



LA QUINTA, California. Led by a 66 out Peter Hruby tying his best round of the season, No. 5 Washington closed Monday's first round at The Prestige on PGA West's Norman Course tied for second at 10 shots under par. “All in all a pretty solid day from the boys and we showed good things again,” said the head coach Alan Murray said. The Huskies, with a team total of 274, are three shots behind leader Texas Tech. Meanwhile, Hruby is in second place individually, five shots under and one shot off the lead. Despite the strong performance, the fifth year is not satisfied. After hanging around even for eight holes, Hruby made his move, rattling off four straight birdies and six over an eight-hole span. “Petr struggled off the tee, which is very different from him, but he putted really well and got hot in the middle of his round,” Murray said. “He said it didn't feel like 5 under, but he'll take it.” Teddy Lin also finished the first round strong to put himself in contention. The senior fired three birdies on the back nine to finish at three under and tied for 12the. “Teddy was steady as always and made some nice par saves to keep his round going,” Murray said. “Three-under was a nice round from him.” A double bogey on 18 was the only blemish on a one-under round for Bo Peng that is connected to teammate Taehoon song including for 24e. “Bo played well and it was a bit of a cruise until the last hole,” Murray said. “Unfortunately his tee shot was unlucky enough to end up in the bush and he paid the price, but he showed a lot of good things today and an under par round is always good on this course. “Taehoon had a little up and down, but his game is so close,” Murray said. “He plays with such maturity and don't be surprised if he's down this week.” It was wrapping up Find Koelle who matched a pair of bogeys on the front nine with a pair of birdies on the back to level the clubhouse. “Finn fought hard and managed to dig deep and shoot even par,” Murray said. “He said he couldn't get it close enough for nice birdie looks, but was happy with how patient he remained. Grown stuff from a young guy.” At The Golf Club at Terra Lago, Drew Hopkins closed his one-over round with six birdies in the round. Justin Hopkins shot three birdies and carded a three over 75. “We definitely didn't have our best, but we showed enough to show that we're continuing on a good track and that we were competitive against the field again,” Murray said. “There is still plenty of golf left and we will strive to be better tomorrow.” For more information about the UW men's golf team, follow @UW_MGolf on X and Instagram.

