Sports
Sheffield Shield wrap as Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green score 100s, scorecard, Tasmania vs Western Australia, Victoria vs NSW, video, highlights
Cameron Green and Cameron Bancroft saved Western Australia on day four of the Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania in Hobart, putting together centuries in a marathon partnership at Bellerive Oval.
Following their overnight declaration, the Tigers needed ten wickets to secure a win against the defending champions on Monday, boosting their chances of booking a place in the Sheffield Shield final.
However, Green and Bancroft combined for an unbeaten partnership of 156 runs, allowing the third wicket to escape at a draw, keeping the state's three-peat dream alive for another week.
Bancroft was on 50 when Green walked to middle in the 31st over, but the young all-rounder raced to triple figures in just 138 deliveries, reaching the milestone ahead of his teammate.
The patient Bancroft followed a few overs later, bringing up his 26th first-class hundred in 205 deliveries. Moments after he greeted the crowd, players and referees shook hands.
Green, who smashed 14 boundaries and a six during his 142-ball knock, had not amassed a first-class century in almost 12 months before previously achieving the feat during last year's Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India. The West Australian lost his place in the Test squad during last year's Ashes series in England but was recalled ahead of the recent campaign against the West Indies, where he registered scores of 14, 8 and 42.
The national selectors opted not to select Green for this week's T20 series against the Black Caps so he could concentrate on Sheffield Shield cricket ahead of the upcoming Test tour of New Zealand, a decision that apparently has paid off.
He is a quality player. I thought he played very well today, Bancroft told stumps.
He probably got a little more flow into his batting as the innings went on.
I'm sure he'll be very happy with that, and hopefully it's something he can take with him to New Zealand.
Meanwhile, Bancroft has continued his great form in the Sheffield Shield and regained the title of the competition's leading points scorer. The 31-year-old has amassed 692 at 57.66 in the red-ball tournament this summer, including three centuries in eight matches.
The right-hander, also last summer's leading Sheffield Shield run-scorer, missed out on selection for the Test tour of New Zealand, with Queensland's Matthew Renshaw preferred for the two-match campaign.
I've just tried to be very consistent with myself no matter what. said Bancroft.
I know if I can do that, I can give myself a really good chance of playing well.
It was nice to contribute and play a part in what we had to do here today.
Western Australia will next face New South Wales in the Marsh Cup final at Silverwaters Cricket Central on Sunday, with first ball scheduled for 10.05am AEDT.
Meanwhile, NSW escaped with a draw despite being on the brink of a humiliating Shield loss to Victoria.
The Blues were 8-116 after a first innings total of 252, and were still chasing the Vics 6-454 (declared) when rain brought an end to proceedings in Sydney.
Most runs in the 2023/24 Sheffield Shield
692 Cameron Bancroft (WA)
664 Beau Webster (TAS)
594 Charlie Wakim (TAS)
519 Nathan McSweeney (SA)
518 Jordan Silk (TAS)
