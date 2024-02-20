Sports
US Open tennis courts in downtown Manhattan? Real estate investors are rushing to repurpose the planned 61-story office building lot across from Madison Square Garden amid a corporate real estate 'apocalypse'
- A demolished hotel in Manhattan could make way for US Open tennis courts
- It is unclear at this time if the USTA has any involvement in the project
A demolished Manhattan hotel could make way for US Open tennis courts if a real estate investment trust has its way.
Vornado Realty Trust is considering building tournament-worthy tennis courts at the site of the former Hotel Pennsylvania, across Seventh Avenue from Madison Square Garden.
The parcel was planned for a 61-story office building, but that proposal is in doubt due to a sharp drop in demand for corporate real estate in Manhattan following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are facing a CBD office apocalypse accompanied by the threat of work-from-home and the total blacklisting of offices in the capital markets,” Vornado CEO Steven Roth told investors on a recent earnings call, according to several reports.
The presentation included the tennis courts, as well as other possible options including a soccer field, basketball courts and a venue for New York Fashion Week, all of which Vornado described as “conceptual.”
Vornado Realty Trust is considering building tournament-worthy tennis courts in New York
The proposed tennis courts would be built on the site of the demolished Hotel Pennsylvania
An outdoor public space would be a dramatic departure from the office buildings in the area
“We are currently considering a number of possible interim options for the Hotel Pennsylvania location,” the spokesperson said told Crain's New York.
It is unclear whether the USTA, which organizes the US Open, was involved in the planning in any way. A USTA spokesperson did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com's request for comment.
Crain's originally reported the news and showed the US Open boards in the views.
However, Vornado's brochure renderings do not include US Open signage.
Currently called the Penn Platform, the project also features a massive 60-by-50-foot billboard space.
Across the street from Madison Square Garden also offers tremendous potential for billboards
There are also other proposals, including a football field (pictured) and basketball courts
“The PENN Platform is an 80,000-square-foot event space in the heart of Manhattan, directly across from Penn Station,” reads an excerpt from the brochure. 'With its prime location and access to 650,000 daily passengers, the PENN Platform offers brands a unique opportunity for activation space on New York City's newest stage
'The platform's open layout and advertising/signage capabilities make it ideal for a wide range of events, while the vibrant energy of the city ensures maximum visibility and engagement to make a lasting impression.
“The Penn Platform provides excellent brand visibility capabilities through strategically placed advertising displays.
“Two large LED displays along Seventh Avenue, the west facade of the Manhattan Mall and the surrounding platform walls will provide high visibility for all Penn Station commuters and event attendees at Madison Square Garden.”
