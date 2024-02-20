US Open tennis courts in downtown Manhattan? Real estate investors are rushing to repurpose the planned 61-story office building lot across from Madison Square Garden amid a corporate real estate 'apocalypse'

A demolished Manhattan hotel could make way for US Open tennis courts if a real estate investment trust has its way.

Vornado Realty Trust is considering building tournament-worthy tennis courts at the site of the former Hotel Pennsylvania, across Seventh Avenue from Madison Square Garden.

The parcel was planned for a 61-story office building, but that proposal is in doubt due to a sharp drop in demand for corporate real estate in Manhattan following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are facing a CBD office apocalypse accompanied by the threat of work-from-home and the total blacklisting of offices in the capital markets,” Vornado CEO Steven Roth told investors on a recent earnings call, according to several reports.

The presentation included the tennis courts, as well as other possible options including a soccer field, basketball courts and a venue for New York Fashion Week, all of which Vornado described as “conceptual.”

“We are currently considering a number of possible interim options for the Hotel Pennsylvania location,” the spokesperson said told Crain's New York.

It is unclear whether the USTA, which organizes the US Open, was involved in the planning in any way. A USTA spokesperson did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com's request for comment.

Crain's originally reported the news and showed the US Open boards in the views.

However, Vornado's brochure renderings do not include US Open signage.

Currently called the Penn Platform, the project also features a massive 60-by-50-foot billboard space.

