Labat nominated for prestigious AAI Award





NORMAL, sick. Senior gymnast from Illinois State Angelica Labat has been named one of 50 nominees for the prestigious AAI award, which honors the country's most outstanding senior female gymnast. Often compared to the Heisman Trophy for Women's Gymnastics, this prestigious award has become a symbol of excellence in the sport. “It has been an incredible privilege to witness and be part of the impact the AAI Award has had on these exceptional individuals over the past twenty years,” said Lisa Ebersole, AAI Marketing Manager. “The AAI Award is more than just an honor; it is a testament to the dedication and passion for the sport. I am excited to see the AAI Award continue to evolve and recognize even more outstanding individuals in the years to come.” Now in her fifth season as Redbird, Labat shows no signs of slowing down. The Chesapeake, Virginia native is once again at the top of the Midwest Independent Conference all-around rankings and has been named MIC Gymnast of the Week twice in 2024. Just last week, after a win at Southeast Missouri State, Labat won for the fourth straight time in the all-around and set her career high with a score of 9.950. Labat is a three-time defending MIC Gymnast of the Year and is looking to cement her legacy as the most talented gymnast in Illinois state history with a fourth straight honor in 2024. In addition to her multiple MIC Gymnast of the Year honors, Labat has twice won the individual title in the all-around at the MIC Championships and was the 2023 vault champion. She had earned First Team All-MIC honors eight times and has been named a Second Team All-MIC performer ten times and began her career at named to MIC Newcomer of the Year 2020. A two-time NCAA regional qualifier, Labat gained national attention in 2021 when she became the first Redbird gymnast in school history to qualify for the NCAA Championship. Labat earned her spot at the NCAA Championship by posting a personal-best score of 9.950 on vault, winning the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional title and finishing fifth overall in the all-around competition at the Regional, with a career-high score of 39,475. Labat and the Redbirds return home on Friday, February 23 to host Western Michigan and Alaska Anchorage at CEFCU Arena. The meeting starts at 7pm and fans are encouraged to wear pink and arrive early as the Redbirds will unveil their banner to reflect the 2023 MIC Championship. For the latest news about gymnastics in the state of Illinois, stay tuned to GoRedbirds.com and follow the team on Instagram (@redbirdgymnastics), on X (@redbirdwgym) and Facebook. GoRedbirds.com and the Illinois State Redbirds App: Your sources for Illinois State tickets, Weisbecker Athletic Fund gifts, multimedia, Redbird merchandise, photos and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goredbirds.com/news/2024/2/19/gymnastics-labat-nominated-for-prestigious-aai-award.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos