Sports
Jannik Sinner gives Gael Monfils the highest possible praise for a tennis player
When tennis was perhaps at its most popular in the 1970s and 1980s, the reason the sport was so popular was probably the quality of the game and the character of the players. In addition, tennis allowed the characters of the players to be shown. This wasn't the time to simply hit the ball back and forth from baseline to baseline, but to give a player the opportunity to show emotion and, well… be human.
While Gael Monfils has never done that Having reached the final of a Grand Slam and never being in the top five on the ATP tour, he has always been a more entertaining watch than many who have been ranked among the best in tennis. The reason? He doesn't mind being himself on the pitch and showing some flair.
Of course he is also a very good player. He may have never won at the highest level, but he's never had it easy either. He is a tricky player who will take any chance he gets to attempt an unorthodox shot. And hey, he makes a lot of them too.
Even though Jannik Sinner defeated Monfils at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam last week on his way to Sinner's victory, that doesn't mean Sinner isn't a long-term fan of Monfils. Sinner is the better player now and probably would have been the better player ten years ago if Sinner had been of age to play against Monfils. It was no shame for Monfils to lose to the Italian.
After the match, Sinner was more like a fan than one who had just triumphed over his opponent. Sinner said of Monfils: “He's an incredible showman. The whole crowd and the people love him. That's what this sport needs… When I came to the tour he was always nice from the start. I think that also (something is)) to admire.”
I'm not even sure which part of that is Sinner's best. It's all true. Yes, Monfils needs tennis more than he probably needs tennis. But that Monfils was also nice to his fellow players, while he had no reason to do his utmost? Awesome.
Simply put, the quality of today's tennis is fantastic. But the nature of tennis for the general public? Not so much. Tennis needs more players like Gael Monfils and Jannik Sinner is fully aware of that.
