Man only played hockey until he joined the 'oldtimers' team





When Matt Jenkins came to the arena alone, the Mud Ducks invited him to play.

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. Alone isn't the best way to play hockey. Still, it's how Matt Jenkins has spent most of his hours with a stick and a puck. If he's not shooting at an empty net in the driveway, it's downstairs, says Matt's mother, Denise Jenkins. It's non-stop. Most of Matt's high school classmates are studying or working. Matt, now 21, usually shoots alone. When he was born, there were some clues, his mother says. A genetic marker was missing from his chromosomes, added Morgan Jenkins, Matt's father. “Developmental delay,” is the term the Jenkins were left with. That's all they can tell us, says Denise. Matt may be delayed, but he's also delightful. Matt raises to his lips a clip-on microphone that is strapped to his sweater by the news photographer recording his story. Hey KARE 11 boy, he says, looking into the camera. How much do I love hockey? One hundred percent, Matt says, smiling.

Matt enjoyed his high school years. He had friends, especially from his special education classes. The sense of camaraderie carried over for Matt into the school district's transition program, where Matt spent another three years. But last May, when Matt left the transition program, there was nothing, his mother says. It's the social lockdown that's the hardest, Matt's father adds. Matt took refuge, alone, in the Cottage Grove Ice Arena during the daily open skate. There he found the Mud Ducks. The group of men in their sixties and seventies have their own ice time an hour before the morning open skate. It's our coffee shop, says 74-year-old Tom Watt.

The old-timers would see Matt on the sidelines waiting for his chance on the ice during the open skate. Morgan says the Mud Ducks gave his son an invitation one day last spring. They said: If you want to come at 9 o'clock when we start, you can skate with us. Now Matt trains with the older guys five mornings a week. The Mud Ducks don't play games. They just play. Joking as they exercise their legs, pick up speed on their skates and shoot the puck towards an open net. Seventy-four-year-old Don Greeman slides onto the couch to catch his breath. Matt skates to the boards and pats Don on the top of his helmet. You're a good teammate, Matt tells him. Thank you, sir, a smiling Don says to Matt as the junior skater returns to the ice.

They are his team, Matt's father says. The team, thinking Matt needed better equipment, bought him pads and breezers. The Mud Ducks also made sure Matt had a black Mud Ducks jersey with the logo, just like they all wore. He sets his alarm every day, says Denise. His hockey gear is all packed up. Morgan is waiting at the front door. The Mud Ducks meet Matt in one of the arena locker rooms and talk about the weather and Minnesota Wild hockey. Matt pulls his sweater over his head. That looks good, Tom tells him before fist bumping Matt. You look like one of us, he tells Matt. Don, getting dressed on a nearby bench, adds: That's true. Just when Matt needed new friends, he found them in a group of men three times his age.

They are everything to him, Matt's mother says. So and so wasn't there today. They think he is sick, I hope he is doing well. At 64 years old, Steve Burnham is one of the younger Mud Ducks. It's been a blessing for everyone, he says. When Steve saw how Matt was doing well with the group, he started bringing his own son Will, who also has autism. Unlike Matt, Will couldn't skate. With Matt's encouragement, he learns. We're doing well, Will, Matt tells him as the two take a quick break on the couch. The good just keeps coming.

When the Park High School hockey coach heard about Matt and the Mud Ducks, he offered Matt a job managing the penalty box on home game nights. If the Mud Ducks are Matt's favorite morning activity, his work in the penalty box comes in handy at night. They didn't have to do what they did, Morgan says. They could have left him on the couch. They chose to take that first step. The Mud Ducks insist that they get as much from Matt as they give. When we leave, he gives us a hug, Don says. Means a lot, Tom adds, his face filled with emotion. They have wisdom that comes from age and a friendship that comes from a herd. He's one of the boys now, Don says. He's a Mud Duck, Tom adds.

