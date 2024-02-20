China leads favorites into the last 16 at the table tennis team worlds





Xinhua) 10:12, February 20, 2024 Fan Zhendong of China competes against Tomislav Pucar of Croatia during the men's team Group 1 match during the final of the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan, South Korea, February 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin) BUSAN, South Korea, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Reigning champions China and several other favorites reached the last 16 with perfect winning records in the group stage of the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals on Monday. China's top three players put on a masterclass to secure an immediate win over Croatia, their most formidable opponent in the men's group stage. Fan Zhendong came out of the gate first, winning 11-6, 12-10, 11-9 against Tomislav Pucar. Second-ranked Wang Chuqin defeated Filip Zeljko 11-6, 11-5, 11-6 to give the defending champion a two-set lead. World No. 3 Ma Long showed his attacking firepower in quick exchanges, winning 11-8, 11-4 in the first two matches. Kojic's form then escalated as he built a 9-5 lead in the third game, but Ma scored six points in a row to secure China's leading position in the group without dropping a set. Looking back on the upcoming knockout stages, the Chinese trio underlined the need for more focus. “The knockout stage leaves little room for mistakes and you are punished if you make mistakes, so I have to be more careful and prepare better in the second stage,” said Fan. Host nation South Korea delighted the crowd at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center with a 3-0 win over India. “Actually, I think the real competition starts from now on. I'm trying to keep the excitement going now and that's why I made a lot of cheers,” said 18th-ranked South Korean rower Lim Jong-hoon. France achieved a 3-0 victory against Australia without the Lebrun brothers Felix and Alexis. This win, alongside Germany, Japan, Sweden and Portugal, completed the list of teams with four wins in four group matches, all of whom progressed to the knockout stages undefeated. Chen Meng of China takes on Dora Madarasz of Hungary during the women's team Group 1 match at the final of the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships, February 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao) In the women's game, China ended its group stage with a 3-0 victory over Hungary. Chen Meng started China's quest as the reigning Olympic champion defeated Dora Madarasz 11-5, 11-3, 11-3. Sun Yingsha was the next to take the court, and the world No. 1 overwhelmed Mercedes Nagyvaradi 11-2, 11-5, 11-2. “As the second phase approaches, we will embrace it with a better mindset and go all out with our joint efforts,” Sun noted. In her second appearance in Busan, Wang defeated Yidi Bernadett Balint 11-8, 11-5, 11-6. Despite the star duo Shin Yu-bin and Jeon Ji-hee being rested, South Korea achieved an outright victory over Cuba. Japan, Germany, Romania, Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong, China also posted 4-0 win-loss records in the group stage, while France suffered its first defeat in the Busan event, falling to Croatia in straight sets. Also on Monday, 60-year-old veteran Ni Xialian scored two points as Luxembourg defeated Iran 3-1 to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the next stage. Led by world number 11 Adriana Diaz, Puerto Rico had to go the full distance for its first win in Busan, triumphing 3-2 over Malaysia. Under the competition format, eight group leaders per gender will qualify directly for the round of 16, while the second and third placed teams in each group will cross swords for the remaining eight spots. The men's and women's eighth finals are scheduled for Wednesday. (Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://en.people.cn/n3/2024/0220/c90000-20134999.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos