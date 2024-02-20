Kansas State University





LA QUINTA, California. The Kansas State men's golf team got off to a fast start at The Prestige, recording a 10-under-par 274 in the opening round on Monday to finish tied for second place in the 24-team field that played 18 holes. the par-71, 7,129-yard Norman Course at PGA WEST. The Kansas State men's golf team got off to a fast start at The Prestige, recording a 10-under-par 274 in the opening round on Monday to finish tied for second place in the 24-team field that played 18 holes. the par-71, 7,129-yard Norman Course at PGA WEST. K-State's first-round score of 274 is the Wildcats' second-lowest score of the season and tied for the 15th-lowest team score in school history. The Wildcats are tied with No. 5 Washington and three shots behind 19th-ranked Texas Tech. K-State and UW are three shots away from fourth-place Louisville. “The boys played very well today,” said the head coach Grant Robbins said. “This is a course that requires a lot of strategy, and if you try to force things you can get into trouble. I thought we had a pretty good game plan in place, and the guys did a good job of being patient and disciplined and what the course has given them. There is still a lot of golf left, but if we can keep that same mentality in the coming days, we will be in good shape.” Kansas State has three players in the top 12 among the juniors Nicklaus Mason , Cooper Schultz And JP Roll . Mason and Schultz finished the first round tied for sixth place at 4-under par 67. Mason, a native of Shawnee, Kansas, erased a bogey on No. 2 with five birdies in a seven-hole stretch before shooting par on each of the last eight. holes. Schultz, a product of Andover, Kansas, started the day with a bogey on No. 1 but remained bogey-free and 5 under par for the remainder of the round, including birdies on three of his final four holes. Roller, a transfer from Texas Tech, is tied for 12th at 3-under par 68 thanks to a total of five birdies on the day, including four consecutive holes from No. 12 to No. 15. Senior Luke O'Neill ended the day at 1 over par 72 and opens the second round in a shared 56th place. Sophomore Alex Lindstrom is tied for 93rd place with 5 over par 76. In a separate individual tournament played at The Golf Club at Terra Lago, junior Ian McCrary is tied for 25th place with 1 over par 73. Texas Tech's Tyran Snyders shot the low individual round of the day in the main event with a 6-under par 65. The Prestige continues on Tuesday with the start time of second rounds Nos. 1 and 10 beginning at 6:45 AM (PT) and 11 AM (PT).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kstatesports.com/news/2024/2/19/mens-golf-cats-off-to-fast-start-out-west The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos