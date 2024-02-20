Week 20 The opening spell

Tom Brooks of Western Suburbs / Photo from Facebook of Western Suburbs DCC

First ball Wests make the most of the weekend!

Western Suburbs secured victory over city rivals Eastern Suburbs by 179 runs in their Belvidere Cup match at Pratten Park on Saturday. Tom Brooks claimed 5-32 to take his wickets tally for the season to 43. The Magpies are in fifth place with two regular rounds remaining.

On Sunday at Hurstville Oval, Western Suburbs defeated an unbeaten St George side in the preliminary final of the Limited-Overs Cup. Muhammad Irfan achieved figures of 5-32 to ensure his Magpies would progress to the decider. Wests will face Northern District in the final on March 3.

Second ball Burrows defeated in a duel on the table!

St George-Sutherlands Abby Burrows completed a six-wicket haul against Manly at Weldon Oval on Sunday.

The Slayers sat atop the first grade women's table with Manly in second place, leading to the matchup. Burrows 6-17 prevented the Waratahs from chasing their goal and all but secured the minor premiership for the St-George-Sutherland side.

Third Ball Cricket…!

Fairfield-Liverpool amassed 435 runs before making a statement in their second-class encounter with Gordon at Chatswood Oval. Leadoff hitter Brock Fitton (109) and fourth drop Jake Langdon (105) reached triple figures for the Lions.

In response, the hosts achieved 6/282, with Ryan Tullia remaining unbeaten on 104*.

So after 717 runs from 183 overs between two innings, with three batters reaching centuries and another three half-centuries, the match was tied.

Fourth ball Hale storm hits Killara!

Gordon defeated a top third division team from Manly Warringah at Koola Park on Saturday thanks to a sharp spell from Amy Hale.

Hale damaged Manly's batting order, finishing with figures of 5-11 from 6.4 overs.

Fifth ball Finish what you start!

Randwick Petersham's Rory Anderson (6-14) tore through Blacktown Mounties' third grade at Petersham Oval.

Anderson dismissed the visiting side's top four before also taking their final two batters to secure the league points.

Sixth ball Waratahs are in pole position heading into the final corner!

Manly Warringah have extended their lead at the Men's Club Championships after overcoming a then second-placed Parramatta in each grade at Round 14. The Northern Beaches club will be keen to retain their prized shield as they prepare to face Mosman and Penrith. in their last two rounds.

The Waratahs are also in first place on the women's club championship ladder and are hot on the heels of defending champions Sydney with just one round remaining.

Second over

First ball Heading to Alice Springs in red-hot form!

Penrith's Aimee Ravot has capped off a special week with an excellent first-class five-wicket haul.

Just hours after being named in the NSW Women's Indigenous team heading to the National Indigenous Cricket Championships in Alice Springs, Ravot took 5-37 against Parramatta's first-class team at Howell Oval.

Penrith's Aimee Ravot in action / photo provided by Penrith CC

Second ball SOK 300!

Hawkesbury's Stephen OKeeffe surpassed 300 grade one wickets on Saturday to take 3-55 in a narrow win over the University of Sydney.

The former Australian, NSW and Sydney Sixers representative removed one 99 from his record, going from 299 to 302 first-class wickets. He is left with the highest first-class score of 99 and 99 BBL wickets.

Third ball Seven for Sidhaarthaa!

Sydney University stormed to a fifth-grade victory over Hawkesbury at Bensons Lane after Sidhaarthaa Savelimedu Veeravalli claimed figures of 7-78.

The students jump into the top eight with two rounds to go.

Fourth ball Best of the bunch!

CA Tanishka Shardha Reddy claimed the best bowling figures of any match in the final regular round of the Brewer Shield competition.

The Blacktown Brewer bowled impressively to score 5-44 against the ladder-leading Northern District team.

Fifth ball Milestone guys!

Fairfield-Liverpool's Nick Carruthers scored his second century of the season (116), the eighth of his first-class career and over 7,000 runs, to 7,022 at 29.16.

Western Suburbs skipper James Psarakis added 77 not out against St George in the winning Limited-Overs Cup semi-final, which took him to 5,006 first-class runs.

On Sunday, Scott Rodgie took 3/47 as Northern District defeated Manly-Warringah in the other Limited-Over semi-final. It cost the 37-year-old veteran 42 wickets for the season, completing the all-rounder's double of 500 runs plus 40 wickets in a season.

Sixth ball Good luck letter?

Round 14 of the McDonalds NSW Premier Men's Cricket competition saw:

Jack James has 5-61 for Hawkesbury against Sydney University (1s)

Jake Cormack makes 152* for Bankstown v Mosman (3s)

Jake Greenberg wins 5-23 for UNSW against UTS North Sydney (3s)

James Hooke snare 5-38 for Eastern Suburbs v Western Suburbs (3s)

James Barwise collects 5-23 for Western Suburbs against Eastern Suburbs (3s)

Jared Ball notch 102* for Sutherland v Sydney (3s)

Jayden Wheeler finishes 5-40 for Western Suburbs v Eastern Suburbs (4s)

Jordan Fullagar takes 5-27 for Northern District against Penrith (4s)

James Duckett claims 5-21 for Bankstown against Mosman (5s)

Extras

Engraved in history!