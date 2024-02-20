Guildford Dragon NEWS



Published on: February 20, 2024

Updated on: February 19, 2024

By Chris Andrews The Surreys Senior team performed exceptionally well in the Senior County Premier Division, finishing second. Surrey's Senior first team. Surrey had a great weekend winning all their matches including an 8-2 win over overall winners Middlesex who won the league by one game against Surrey. The team consisted of Nahom Asgedom, Robert Pelc (Sutton), Krish Chotai (New Malden), MiJung Choi, Chui-que Wong (New Malden) and Yuvathi Kumar. The last time Surrey won the Senior Division top flight was in the 1958-59 season. ” data-medium-file=”https://guildford-dragon.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Aaron-McKibbin-Texas-2024-250×188.jpg” data-large-file=”https:/ / /guildford-dragon.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Aaron-McKibbin-Texas-2024.jpg” class=”size-full wp-image-167813″ src=”https://guildford-dragon . com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Aaron-McKibbin-Texas-2024.jpg” alt=”” width=”480″ height=”360″ srcset=”https://guildford-dragon.com/wp -content/uploads/2024/02/Aaron-McKibbin-Texas-2024.jpg 480w, https://guildford-dragon.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Aaron-McKibbin-Texas-2024-250×188. jpg 250w” sizes=”(max. width: 480px) 100vw, 480px” /> Aaron McKibbin won gold in the Men's Class 8 Singles event at the ITTF US Para Open in Corpus Christi, Texas. Aaron was the top seed and amazingly won the event without dropping a set. Aaron also won a bronze medal in doubles with Martin Perry. Wallington County Grammar School. At the Jack Petchey London Schools Team Finals, Wallington County Grammar School won the Under 19 event, their squad, all from the Sutton club, Chid Egbeama, Jacob Archer, Akal Dosanjh and Ojasvii Borah. And Wallington County Grammar School defeated University College School 8-0 and Morpeth School 7-1 to take the Under 19 Boys title. Royal Russell won the under-19 girls event with Croydon's Audrey Kwok and Winnie Wang. Fox Primary won the under-11 boys event with a team of Zachary Feinberg, Leo Sahmurov, Yusuf Elnur, Alexander Lundgren and Odysseas Karaasev. Whitgift came third in the under-11 boys event. Wallington High School came third in the Under 16 Girls event. We wish Wallington County Grammar and Royal Russell all the best in their semi-finals in March and hopefully in the national finals in Wolverhampton in April. At the ITTF WTT Feeder Tournament in Manchester, Surrey-based Paul Drinkhall (Ashford) reached the quarter-finals of the singles and the semi-finals of the men's doubles. In the British League Senior Premier Division, Surrey's Radoslav Kamberov (New Madlen) won two singles matches as Ormesby defeated North Ayrshire 5-2. Shaquille Webb-Dixon also won two singles as Fusion Drumchapel defeated Glasgow 5-2. Joe Sawyer, Nahom Asgedom, Aaron McKibbin, Joseph Langham-Ferreira and Shaquille Webb-Dixon all qualified for the Nationals in March. Phil Snelson (Burymead) won the men's doubles over 40 at the VETTS Southern Masters at K2 Crawley, partnering Rory Scott. Tony Needham (New Malden) reached the final of the more than 75 Singles where he was defeated by Geoffery Salter. Surrey Veterans First Team. The Surrey Veterans first team defeated Cambridge II 9-1, Bedfordshire II 8-2. The team consisted of Phil Snelson, Kinga Oryl (Godalming), Adam Laws (Godalming) and Daniel Heo (Burymead). The team also defeated Middlesex III 8-2 and drew with Norfolk I 5-5. In the last two matches mentioned, Simon Philips and Tim Waller (Burymead) played instead of Phil and Daniel. The Surrey Veterans third team drew with Cambridgeshire II 5-5 and drew with Bedfordshire II 5-5. The team consisted of Samson Bekele, Quan Zhou (Eldon), Paul Baker and Kumiko Williams (New Malden). Congratulations to Jagrat Patel who has passed his Table Tennis England Level 3 coaching course. Guildford Women and Girls sessions were a great success and a news article about them appeared on the Table Tennis England website. Click here for the Surrey County Table Tennis Association website.

