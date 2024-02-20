North Carolina State University

NC State Game Notes | Syracuse Game Notes

RALEIGH, NC The NC State men's basketball team (16-9, 8-6) will play at home for the first time in nearly two weeks on Tuesday night when it hosts Syracuse (16-10, 7-8 ACC) at PNC Arena.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2. NC State fans can also listen to the action from Gary Hahn and Tony Haynes on the Wolfpack Sports Network.

Packing notes

– NC State battled back from a 12-point deficit in the second half to beat Clemson, 78-77, Saturday night at Littlejohn Coliseum. The win was the first for NC State at Clemson since March 3, 2015.

– The Pack led 39-35 at halftime and scored the first basket of the second half to push the lead to six, but Clemson went on a 14-0 run to take control and ultimately extended its lead out to 12 points, 61-49. with just over 10 minutes to play. The Tigers' lead was still 10 points, 65-55, with nine minutes remaining when the Pack went on a 16-6 run to tie the game at 71 with 3:30 to go. Clemson would score six of the next eight points to take a 77-73 lead, but the Pack would outscore Clemson 5-0 in the final 50 seconds to win, 78-77.

– DJ Horn led the pack with 27 points, including the winning basket with nine seconds left. Horne scored 13 of NC State's final 16 points in the game. The Raleigh native finished the game 10-of-20 from the field, including 5-of-11 from three-point range. DJ Burns Jr. (14 points on 6-9 FG), Jayden Taylor (12 points) and Mohammed Diarra (11 points, nine rebounds, career-high three steals) also scored in double figures.

– Horne has now led NC State in scoring in eight of the last 10 games. He made three or more three-pointers in eight straight games and has now made three or more three-pointers in 14 of 25 games this season. Horne's 75 three-pointers are the fourth-most by an ACC player this season and his three-point field goal percentage of 43.4 percent is the second-best mark in the conference.

– Horne has scored 24 or more points in five consecutive games. He is averaging 26.6 points per game over the last five games and is shooting 51.8 percent (44 of 85) from the field, including 48.8 percent (21 of 43) from three-point range. Horne is now averaging 19.3 points per game in 14 ACC games, the second-highest scoring average in conference play.

Tuesday Storylines

– For the second straight game, the Pack has a chance to snap its longest losing streak against an ACC team. On Saturday, NC State snapped a six-game losing streak to Clemson with a 78-77 win at Littlejohn Coliseum. Tuesday's opponent, Syracuse, now has the longest winning streak of the pack, having defeated NC State in six straight games. The Pack have lost their last two games to Syracuse at PNC Arena and last defeated the Orange in Raleigh on Feb. 13, 2019. NC State has defeated the other 13 ACC teams at PNC Arena since it last defeated Syracuse at home.

– Orange has the pack number when it comes to turnover: In the Kevin Keatts era, it's normally NC State causing the other team to turn it over. The Pack have had fewer turnovers than their opponents in 140 of 217 games (64.5%). He's been a head coach, but in nine career meetings against Syracuse, the Pack has had eight more turnovers than Syracuse, including earlier this season when NC State had 14 turnovers while Syracuse had just nine. NC State is 14-5 this season when it wins the turnover battle, but is just 2-4 when it has the same number or more turnovers than its opponent.

– With five consecutive games of 20 or more points, DJ Horn is the first NC State player since then Terquavion Smith (done last season and his freshman year in 201-22) to have consecutive games of 20 or more points. If Horne scores more than 20 points on Tuesday, he will become the first NC State player since Cat Barber in the 2015-16 season to score more than 20 or more points six games in a row. Barber played seven games in the 2015/16 season, scoring more than twenty points.

– Horne's four consecutive games above 25 points are the longest streak of more than 25 by an NC State player since Cat Barber in the 2015-16 season. Barber had a five-game stretch from January 27, 2016 to February 13, 2016 where he scored over 25 points in each game. Barber scored 161 points during that five-game stretch, an average of 32.2 points per game.

– Like DJ Horn If he scores in double figures on Tuesday night, it will be the 100th double-digit scoring effort of his collegiate career (in 146 career games). If Horne scores more than 20 points, this will be the 25th 20+ point performance for Horne.

– Horne clicks from a long distance. The transfer from Arizona State ranks fourth in the ACC in three-point field goals made per game (3.0) and second in three-point percentage (43.4%). The native of Raleigh, N.C., got off to a slow start from three-point range this season, shooting just 32.5 percent from downtown (13 of 40) through seven games. In the last 18 games, Horne is shooting 46.6% from three-point range (62 of 133). Horne can warm up quickly, having made multiple three-pointers in 20 of 25 games this season. In the twenty games in which Horne has made at least two three-pointers, he is shooting 48.6% (72 of 148) from long range.

– Speaking of clicking from a great distance, Mohammed Diarra is now 5-for-5 from three-point range in the Pack's last two games. He made just five total three-pointers in NC State's first 23 games this season.

– Grad guard Michael O'Connell leads the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio with an average of 3.08 in total games and also leads the ACC in all-conference games with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.80. O'Connell had perhaps his worst game of the season in the first meeting between these two teams, dishing out just one assist and tying his season high with three turnovers while playing just 18 minutes (his second fewest minutes played against an ACC opponent this season). season). Since the last game against Syracuse, O'Connell has nineteen assists against just five goals. NC State is 12-3 this season when dishing out three or more assists.

– Pack must keep Syracuse off the foul line. Syracuse shot 32 free throws in its January win, the most by an ACC opponent this season. Syracuse guard Judah Mintz had 18 of the Orange's 32 free throw attempts. The 18 free throw attempts are the most by any opponent this season.

– Casey Morsel – the mainstay in the basic setup. NC State started its seventh different starting lineup combination on Saturday night at Clemson. Eight different players have started for the Pack this season, but Morsell is now the only NC State player to start every game this season. He has started 72 consecutive games dating back to the 2021-2022 season. His 72 starts tie him with Richard Howell (2011-2013) for the tenth-longest start streak in program history.

– NC State leads the ACC and ranks 31st in the NCAA with an average of 13.9 fast break points per game. NC State is 14-4 this season when it has more fast break points than its opponent, but is just 2-5 when its opponent has more fast break points. In the earlier meeting against the Dutch, Syracuse defeated NC State 21-19 in fast break points. The 21 fast break points for Syracuse are the most allowed by NC State this season and the most the Pack has given up since Syracuse had 21 fast break points in the win over NC State last season.

NC State Series with Syracuse