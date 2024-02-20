Sports
North Carolina State University
NC State Game Notes | Syracuse Game Notes
RALEIGH, NC The NC State men's basketball team (16-9, 8-6) will play at home for the first time in nearly two weeks on Tuesday night when it hosts Syracuse (16-10, 7-8 ACC) at PNC Arena.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2. NC State fans can also listen to the action from Gary Hahn and Tony Haynes on the Wolfpack Sports Network.
Packing notes
– NC State battled back from a 12-point deficit in the second half to beat Clemson, 78-77, Saturday night at Littlejohn Coliseum. The win was the first for NC State at Clemson since March 3, 2015.
– The Pack led 39-35 at halftime and scored the first basket of the second half to push the lead to six, but Clemson went on a 14-0 run to take control and ultimately extended its lead out to 12 points, 61-49. with just over 10 minutes to play. The Tigers' lead was still 10 points, 65-55, with nine minutes remaining when the Pack went on a 16-6 run to tie the game at 71 with 3:30 to go. Clemson would score six of the next eight points to take a 77-73 lead, but the Pack would outscore Clemson 5-0 in the final 50 seconds to win, 78-77.
– DJ Horn led the pack with 27 points, including the winning basket with nine seconds left. Horne scored 13 of NC State's final 16 points in the game. The Raleigh native finished the game 10-of-20 from the field, including 5-of-11 from three-point range. DJ Burns Jr. (14 points on 6-9 FG), Jayden Taylor (12 points) and Mohammed Diarra (11 points, nine rebounds, career-high three steals) also scored in double figures.
– Horne has now led NC State in scoring in eight of the last 10 games. He made three or more three-pointers in eight straight games and has now made three or more three-pointers in 14 of 25 games this season. Horne's 75 three-pointers are the fourth-most by an ACC player this season and his three-point field goal percentage of 43.4 percent is the second-best mark in the conference.
– Horne has scored 24 or more points in five consecutive games. He is averaging 26.6 points per game over the last five games and is shooting 51.8 percent (44 of 85) from the field, including 48.8 percent (21 of 43) from three-point range. Horne is now averaging 19.3 points per game in 14 ACC games, the second-highest scoring average in conference play.
Tuesday Storylines
– For the second straight game, the Pack has a chance to snap its longest losing streak against an ACC team. On Saturday, NC State snapped a six-game losing streak to Clemson with a 78-77 win at Littlejohn Coliseum. Tuesday's opponent, Syracuse, now has the longest winning streak of the pack, having defeated NC State in six straight games. The Pack have lost their last two games to Syracuse at PNC Arena and last defeated the Orange in Raleigh on Feb. 13, 2019. NC State has defeated the other 13 ACC teams at PNC Arena since it last defeated Syracuse at home.
– Orange has the pack number when it comes to turnover: In the Kevin Keatts era, it's normally NC State causing the other team to turn it over. The Pack have had fewer turnovers than their opponents in 140 of 217 games (64.5%). He's been a head coach, but in nine career meetings against Syracuse, the Pack has had eight more turnovers than Syracuse, including earlier this season when NC State had 14 turnovers while Syracuse had just nine. NC State is 14-5 this season when it wins the turnover battle, but is just 2-4 when it has the same number or more turnovers than its opponent.
– With five consecutive games of 20 or more points, DJ Horn is the first NC State player since then Terquavion Smith (done last season and his freshman year in 201-22) to have consecutive games of 20 or more points. If Horne scores more than 20 points on Tuesday, he will become the first NC State player since Cat Barber in the 2015-16 season to score more than 20 or more points six games in a row. Barber played seven games in the 2015/16 season, scoring more than twenty points.
– Horne's four consecutive games above 25 points are the longest streak of more than 25 by an NC State player since Cat Barber in the 2015-16 season. Barber had a five-game stretch from January 27, 2016 to February 13, 2016 where he scored over 25 points in each game. Barber scored 161 points during that five-game stretch, an average of 32.2 points per game.
– Like DJ Horn If he scores in double figures on Tuesday night, it will be the 100th double-digit scoring effort of his collegiate career (in 146 career games). If Horne scores more than 20 points, this will be the 25th 20+ point performance for Horne.
– Horne clicks from a long distance. The transfer from Arizona State ranks fourth in the ACC in three-point field goals made per game (3.0) and second in three-point percentage (43.4%). The native of Raleigh, N.C., got off to a slow start from three-point range this season, shooting just 32.5 percent from downtown (13 of 40) through seven games. In the last 18 games, Horne is shooting 46.6% from three-point range (62 of 133). Horne can warm up quickly, having made multiple three-pointers in 20 of 25 games this season. In the twenty games in which Horne has made at least two three-pointers, he is shooting 48.6% (72 of 148) from long range.
– Speaking of clicking from a great distance, Mohammed Diarra is now 5-for-5 from three-point range in the Pack's last two games. He made just five total three-pointers in NC State's first 23 games this season.
– Grad guard Michael O'Connell leads the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio with an average of 3.08 in total games and also leads the ACC in all-conference games with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.80. O'Connell had perhaps his worst game of the season in the first meeting between these two teams, dishing out just one assist and tying his season high with three turnovers while playing just 18 minutes (his second fewest minutes played against an ACC opponent this season). season). Since the last game against Syracuse, O'Connell has nineteen assists against just five goals. NC State is 12-3 this season when dishing out three or more assists.
– Pack must keep Syracuse off the foul line. Syracuse shot 32 free throws in its January win, the most by an ACC opponent this season. Syracuse guard Judah Mintz had 18 of the Orange's 32 free throw attempts. The 18 free throw attempts are the most by any opponent this season.
– Casey Morsel – the mainstay in the basic setup. NC State started its seventh different starting lineup combination on Saturday night at Clemson. Eight different players have started for the Pack this season, but Morsell is now the only NC State player to start every game this season. He has started 72 consecutive games dating back to the 2021-2022 season. His 72 starts tie him with Richard Howell (2011-2013) for the tenth-longest start streak in program history.
– NC State leads the ACC and ranks 31st in the NCAA with an average of 13.9 fast break points per game. NC State is 14-4 this season when it has more fast break points than its opponent, but is just 2-5 when its opponent has more fast break points. In the earlier meeting against the Dutch, Syracuse defeated NC State 21-19 in fast break points. The 21 fast break points for Syracuse are the most allowed by NC State this season and the most the Pack has given up since Syracuse had 21 fast break points in the win over NC State last season.
NC State Series with Syracuse
– Tuesday marks the twentieth meeting of all time between the two programs. Syracuse leads the series, 13-6.
– The Dutch team has won six times in a row in the series, including the last two meetings in Raleigh.
– The Pack's six-game losing streak against Syracuse is the longest current losing streak against an ACC opponent.
– Kevin Keatts has a 3-6 record against Syracuse as the Pack's head coach.
|
Sources
2/ https://gopack.com/news/2024/2/19/mens-basketball-pack-welcomes-syracuse-to-pnc-arena-tuesday-night
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- MultiversX blockchain node service is now available on Google Cloud. MultiversX Blog
- The CNN panel reacts to Nikki Haley's decision to continue in the presidential race
- Gangubai Kathiawadi to Neerja: 5 of the best Bollywood biopics about brave women
- East dominates Denfeld in boys hockey sectional quarterfinal – Duluth News Tribune
- Stock Market Today: Further Weakness in Tech Companies Drags Wall Street Down
- Apple iOS 17.4: iMessage gets post-quantum encryption in new update
- Flat tire on United flight to Colorado leads to bumpy landing at Denver International Airport
- Jajarkot earthquake: supporting families during disasters in Nepal
- How the Israeli war in Gaza serves Chinese interests against the United States
- Trump says long list of vice presidents includes Tim Scott, Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy
- The UK's 61 million EuroMillions jackpot winner revealed he initially thought he had won only $2.60. uk news
- Tarot Card Readings: Daily Tarot Prediction for February 21, 2024 | Astrology