'Excellent players but': Mohammad Hafeez's bitter pill for Babar Azam | Cricket

Former Pakistani director Mohammad Hafeez was shown the exit door after the disastrous tours of Australia and New Zealand. Appointed director of cricket of the Pakistan senior men's cricket team, former all-rounder Hafeez was offered the top job after the 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup. Pakistan, champions in the 1992 edition, failed to participate in the business side of the ICC event in India. After a forgetful campaign, Prime Minister batsman Babar stepped down as leader of the Green Army of all formats. Pakistan head coach Mohammad Hafeez (3R) speaks to cricketers during a practice session (AFP)

As Pakistan entered a new era under Hafeez's watch, the Babar-starrer Pakistan team played away from home against Australia and New Zealand. The visitors were defeated 3-0 by Australia in the bilateral Test series. Pakistan also suffered a 4-1 defeat to New Zealand in the shortest format. On Thursday, PCB media director Aaliya Rasheed confirmed Hafeez's departure as director of the Pakistan national cricket team.

According to news agency PTI, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) refused to offer Hafeez a long-term contract. When Hafeez was appointed as the director of the Pakistan team, former cricketers Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal, and foreign duo Simon Helmot and Adam Hollioak were unveiled as coaches of the senior side. Speaking to a Pakistani news channel after his departure from the Pakistan camp, Hafeez recalled having a difficult conversation with Babar and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

'It took me about two months to convince Babar'

Hafeez revealed that it took him months to convince Babar to change his batting position. “It took me about two months to convince Babar Azam that you have to do it for Pakistan and that you are not the first to do it. You are a great player, you are a great player and you are playing great cricket, how also.” to develop the Pakistani team. You and Rizwan are very good players, excellent players, but you are not the whole team,” Hafeez said.

How Babar performed

Saim Ayub opened the innings for Pakistan with Rizwan in the New Zealand T20Is. Former skipper Babar took on the role of a premier batsman and emerged as the leading run-getter for Pakistan against the Black Caps. With an average of 42.60, Babar smashed 213 runs in five matches against the Kiwis. Opener Ayub scored just 39 runs in the New Zealand series.

Hafeez thanks Babar

“We need to develop a team and for that I want you to come in third because you have played this role in ODI cricket for the last six years so it won't affect you; technically you are very solid. “I am very grateful to him for accepting this and playing for Pakistan at number three, which I think is obviously the best way to move,” Hafeez added.