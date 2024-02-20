Sports
Georgia Football Recruiting Under Kirby Smart: This Multi-Purpose Athlete Could Change the Game in 2025
The Georgia Bulldogs only lost one game last season, but it was considered a failure after missing the College Football Playoffs despite being back-to-back national champions. The Bulldogs will be without key pieces of the 2023 team when the new season starts, including star tight end Brock Bowers, who is headed to the NFL Draft in April. However, Kirby Smart's offense will still feature quarterback Carson Beck, who threw for 3,491 yards, 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions last season.
Smart and the Bulldogs also earned the No. 1 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, signing 28 players, including five 5-stars and 19 4-stars. However, Georgia still has ground to gain with the Class of 2025 as it currently sits at No. 8 with only five commits so far. If you want to see the latest recruiting news in Georgia, be sure to visit the sitesee what the proven team of insiders are saying at Dawgs247, the 247Sports affiliate covering Georgia.
The Dawgs247 team of Kipp Adams, Benjamin Wolk and Jordan D. Hill has decades of experience beating the Bulldogs. Wolk has a history of major recruiting news, while Adams and Hill are up to date on all the latest team news. Tens of thousands of Georgia fans follow them on social media and their coverage of Georgia is read by millions. They keep you informed about everything happening in Georgia athletics and provide you with premium updates you won't find anywhere else.
The team at Dawgs247 has extensive coverage of Georgia's recruiting efforts, including:list of recruits the Bulldogs offered last week. VisitDawgs247 now to see them all. Check out the site's groundbreaking message board for the latest news Georgia Football Recruiting News.
Kirby Smart Georgia Recruiting Updates
One player from the 2025 class that Smart's staff is interested in is in-state wide receiver Thomas Blackshear. A month after announcing that Georgia, Tennessee and Florida State were his top three schools, Blackshear has narrowed that number to two. “I have a top two. The state of Florida is not really in it anymore. It is Georgia and Tennessee,” Blackshear told Dawgs247. “That's really my top two right now.”
Blackshear transferred to Savannah Calvary Day prior to his junior season. As a sophomore, he was the second-leading receiver for a Benedictine program that went 13-2 and captured a Peach State AAAA title. The 6-foot-1, 197-pound receiver is currently ranked as the No. 39 prospect in Georgia in the class of 2025, but his stock is clearly rising with the offers he has received. Blackshear spoke with Georgia247 about his trip to Athens in January. Visit Dawgs247 to read more.
Another player the Georgia staff is interested in for 2025 is four-star offensive lineman Ziyare Addison. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound lineman plays at Riverview Sumner High in Florida and is drawing interest from Clemson, Florida State, Georgia and Oregon, among others.
Addison previously starred at the Under Armor camp in Orlando in February. He took home MVP honors and spoke to 247Sports about why he loves the prospect of playing for the Bulldogs. “Kirby Slim,” he said about what he likes about UGA. “The mentality and the discipline with which they play for 60 minutes is what makes them different.” After the dead period is lifted, he will be visiting several out-of-state programs, including one of Georgia's biggest rivals, so be sure to visit Dawgs247 to learn more about his plans.
How to get Georgia 247Sports updates
The Bulldogs are also pursuing a multi-purpose star athlete for the 2025 cycle who already has a strong relationship with Smart and his staff. Visit Dawgs 247 to see what his interest level is.
Who are the top players for 2025 that Georgia's coaching staff is currently focusing on, and which multi-functional player could change the game?Visit Dawgs247 for the latest Georgia recruiting news, all from a team of insiders with decades of experience covering the BulldogsAnd invent.
|
