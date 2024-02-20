Men's tennis edges Concordia Irvine to kick off Road trip





IRVINE, Calif. — The University of Hawaii men's tennis team (2-5) opened their four-match road trip by defeating Concordia University Irvine 4-3. The match, originally scheduled for Monday morning, was played a day early on Sunday due to expected bad weather on the CUI tennis courts. The Rainbow Warriors secured the doubles point to start the match against the Golden Eagles. Hawaii's #1 Quinn Snyder And Andy Hernández defeated Mario Aleskic and Spencer Cinco of CUI 6-3. Concordia Irvine's No. 3 duo, Adam Kartzinel and Lemiel Tairahoy, evened things up with a 6-3 win over UH's False Urano And Angus Hill . UH's #2 pair Carl Collins And Guillaume Tattevin held off CUI's Max Renz and Marris Le Montagner in a tiebreak to earn the doubles point, 7-6 (4) Hawai'i took an early 2-0 lead as Snyder defeated CUI's Renz in straight sets 6-2, 6-3. Concordia Irvine's Le Montagner followed with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over UH's Hernandez at No. 2. But Hawaii's Collins then posted a 7-5, 6-2 win on the No. 4 court over Adam Kartzinel. Golden Eagles' No. 3 seed Aleksichung defeated UH's Tattevin 6-3, 7-5 to trail 3-2 in the match. But Hawaii's No. 6 Blue Cockle after which he won the match with his first singles victory, defeating CUI's Tairahoya 6–1, 6–3. The Rainbow Warriors head east Tuesday to continue their road trip in Redlands at the Coach Jim Verdieck Tennis Center at 3:00 PM HT. Hawai'i 4, Concordia Irvine 3 Sunday February 19, 2024

CUI Tennis Courts (Irvine, California) Singles – Order of results: 1,2,4,3,6,5

1- Quinn Snyder (UH) sure. Max Renz (CUI), 6-2, 6-3

2-Mattis Le Montagner (CUI) def. Andy Hernández (UH), 6-3, 6-3

3-Mario Alexic (CUI) def. Guillaume Tattevin (UH), 6-3, 7-5

4- Carl Collins (UH) sure. Adam Kartzinel (CUI), 7-5, 6-2

5-Spencer Cinco (CUI) def. False Urano (UH), 7-6 (2), 6-4

6- Blue Cockle (UH) sure. Lemiel Tairahoy, 6-1, 6-3 Doubles – Order of results: 1,3,2 1- Quinn Snyder / Andy Hernández (UH) sure. Mario Aleksic/Spencer Cinco (CUI), 6-3

2- Carl Collins Guillaume Tattevin (UH) def. Max Renz/Mattis The Mountaineer, 7-6 (4)

3-Adam Kartzinel/Lemiel Tairahoy (CUI) def. False Urano / Angus Hill (6-3) #HawaiiMTEN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hawaiiathletics.com/news/2024/2/19/mens-tennis-edges-concordia-irvine.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos