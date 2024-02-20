Alabama Football hires Christian Robinson as outside linebackers coach: Sources





The Football Carousel of TUSCALOOSA, Ala. Alabama took a new turn Monday night with a reshuffling of its defense. Former Baylor linebackers coach Christian Robinson will replace William Inge as Alabama's outside linebackers coach, according to sources close to the hire. Inge, who would join Kalen DeBoers' staff, is leaving for the linebackers coaching position at Tennessee. It took a few minutes after Inge's departure to find Robinson as a replacement, and Alabama's staff is stacked with 10 full-time assistant coaches on the field. SOURCE: Alabama hires Christian Robinson as LBs coach. Robinson is a name for several SEC programs to follow recently. Alabama brings in former Baylor LBs coach who played LB at Georgia and previously coached at Florida, Ole Miss and Auburn. Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 19, 2024 Earlier on Monday, The Athletics reported the hiring of Baylor offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic in the same position and Georgia Southern offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis as the tight ends coach. Also on Monday, Alabama officially announced former South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack as defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach. Building a staff is so critical to your success as a head coach and Kane Wommack is a key part of what we are trying to accomplish at Alabama, DeBoer said in a statement. He is one of the best defensive minds in college football. Kane will play a big role in helping us build the kind of culture needed to win football games. Robinson returns to the SEC, where he has extensive ties. He coached linebackers at Auburn through the 2022 season after four seasons in the same position at Florida. He served as a graduate assistant at Mississippi State (2017), Ole Miss (2015-16) and Georgia (2013-14). Robinson played linebacker at Georgia from 2009 to 2012. With the addition of Robinson to the staff, here's what Alabama's staff will look like on Monday night: Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks: Nick Sheridan

Running backs/assistant head coach: Robert Gillespie

Wide receivers/co-offensive coordinator: JaMarcus Shephard

Tight ends: Bryan Ellis

Offensive line: Chris Kapilovic

Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers: Kane Wommack

Defensive line/head coach: Freddie Roach

Outside Linebackers: Christian Robinson

Defensive backs/co-defensive coordinator: Colin Hitschler

Defensive backs/co-defensive coordinator: Maurice Linguist Required reading (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theathletic.com/5286658/2024/02/19/christian-robinson-alabama-football/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos