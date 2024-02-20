Donation brings West Fargo Hockey one step closer to $20 million arena addition – InForum





WEST FARGO The West Fargo Hockey Association says it is more than halfway to its $10 million fundraising goal to add a third layer of ice to the Veterans Memorial Arena, following a “seven-figure” donation by Scheels. The $20 million addition is planned by the West Fargo Hockey Association, or WFHA, in partnership with the West Fargo Park District and West Fargo Public Schools. The additional ice sheet would be built on the north side of West Fargo High School and would be owned and maintained by the Park District, which operates the existing ice at the Veterans Memorial Arena. Last year, both the park and school districts pledged to provide $5 million for the project. However, the West Fargo School District's support was contingent on a bond referendum in November that was not passed by voters. On Monday, February 19, the WFHA announced Scheels' contribution. The news came just two weeks after the West Fargo Baseball Association announced a major donation from the sporting goods company for its plan to build a new $5.6 million indoor practice facility at 535 13th Ave. W. in South Elmwood Park, near Young Field baseball stadium. . Scheels declined to tell The Forum the exact amount of each contribution. West Fargo Park District leaders could not be reached for comment Monday, Presidents Day. Scheels has acquired the naming rights for both the new hockey facility and the baseball facility. WFHA said it needs the ice sheet to keep up with demand for ice space in and around West Fargo. The association has more than doubled in ten years, from 352 players in 2010 to 724 in 2022, said WFHA executive director Jeremy Jorgenson. “Once we get this fifth layer of ice, we'll move on to the next one,” Jorgenson said. “Five isn't enough.” There are two ice sheets at the West Fargo Sports Arena and two ice sheets at the Veterans Memorial Arena. West Fargo Public Schools owns additional land near the West Fargo Sports Arena, which was built in 2015 after voters overwhelmingly approved a $98.1 million bond referendum that included money for the facility and the Hulbert Aquatic Center. The district set aside the land at the time for the possibility of building another layer of ice, but the school district and the city of West Fargo recently teamed up to consider a proposal to sell the land for commercial development. Jorgenson said the addition to Veterans Memorial Arena will not only add ice, but the addition will allow for better, more age-appropriate practice times, easier game scheduling and additional locker rooms for practice transitions and tournaments. More seating, concessions and restrooms are planned for the addition. An interior view perspective of the Veterans Memorial Arena addition, which would include an additional third layer of ice. ICON Architecture Group The baseball facility, or Scheels Performance Center, will feature a 25,200-square-foot lawn with offices, locker room and other training space, providing athletes with a premier environment to hone their skills. At SCHEELS, our mission is to do good in every community we serve, including empowering youth athletes in a variety of sports in the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo region, Fargo SCHEELS Store Leader Jason Mack said in a statement. More information about the West Fargo Hockey Association and its fundraising can be found at www.westfargohockey.com.

Wendy Reuer covers all things West Fargo for The Forum.

