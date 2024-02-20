Pickleball pilgrimage a boost for the city





More than 200 players have registered for the first ever Warrnambool Pickleball Open, with the majority traveling to the city specifically for the event. The Open will be held at Warrnambool Stadium from February 24 to 25. For those unfamiliar with the game, it is one of the fastest growing sports in Australia, with Pickleball Victoria President and Warrnambool Pickleball Open Tournament Director Mark Taylor describing it as a mix of tennis, badminton and table tennis. It is played on a badminton court, the net is slightly lower than a tennis net and we play with a hard bat and a plastic ball with holes in it, he said. We are thrilled with the number of people who come. There are many tennis players currently switching to pickleball, but it is a game for everyone. So don't just come down to watch. Find out how you can play after the tournaments end. Warrnambool Mayor Ben Blain said he was looking forward to a successful event this weekend. It's such a fast, fun and accessible sport, so I'm really excited to see Warrnambool host such a major pickleball tournament, he said. It's a real testament to the local club and how welcoming and friendly they are, which has not only helped them grow their own numbers but also build relationships with other clubs to encourage so many players to come to Warrnambool. We've been able to support Warrnambool City Pickleball with some funding through our Festivals and Events Grants, and it's events like these that we really want to see grow and flourish. With more than 200 people expected to travel to Warrnambool this weekend, it will be a real boost to the local economy. The period between Australia Day and the Labor Day long weekend can be a bit quieter, so being able to bring as many people to Warrnambool during off-peak times is really important The draft Warrnambool Events Strategy looks at how we can support the growth of events in our city over the next four years. Public consultation is taking place until March 6, so I encourage everyone to read the draft strategy and share their feedback on www.yoursaywarrnambool.com.au The tournament runs from 8:30 am to approximately 6:00 pm on both days, with free admission for spectators.

