Men's basketball beats Kansas State 62-56





Next game: in Kansas 24/2/2024 | 5pm CT ESPN Longhorn Radio Network, Sirius XM 375 Feb 24 (Sat) / 5pm CT bee Kansas Austin, Texas Graduated forward Dylan Disu recorded a game-high 20 points to lead Texas (17-9, 6-7 Big 12) to a hard-fought 62-56 win over Kansas State (15-11, 5-8 Big 12) on Monday night, before a sellout crowd at Moody Center. Graduate security guard Max Abmas had eight points that night, becoming only the twelfth player in NCAA Division I men's history to reach the 3,000-point milestone. Disu hit 5 of 11 field goals and a collegiate-best 10 of 11 free throws in his career while adding eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 30 minutes. Sophomore forward Dillon Mitchell recorded a game-high 10 rebounds and eight points, two blocks and two steals in 31 minutes, reaching double figures in boards for the twelfth time this season. Junior guard Tyrese Hunter recorded nine points and tied a season high with seven rebounds in 37 minutes. Abmas, who reached the 3,000-point milestone on a foul-line jumper with 14:04 left in the second half, became only the third player in NCAA Division I men's history to record both 3,000 points and 500 assists. He currently has 3,002 points and 510 assists in 149 career games. Abmas joins Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis (3,664 points and 593 assists) and Saint Peter's Keydren Clark (3,058 points and 501 assists) in the exclusive club. Texas put together an excellent defensive performance en route to the victory. The Longhorns held K-State to 56 points on field goal shooting of 35.7 percent (20-56), including a 5-for-19 (.263) mark from three-point range. After Texas scored the first four points of the game, a layup by Arthur Kaluma tied the score at 4-4 at the 5:06 mark. After a Tylor Perry three-pointer cut the margin to 8-7 with 13:29 remaining, the Longhorns scored six straight points to take a 14-7 lead after a Brock Cunningham three-pointer at 12:05. A pair of free throws from Disu gave Texas a 27-20 cushion with 1:52 remaining before a David N'guessan layup at 1:24 narrowed the gap to 27-22 entering the intermission. Texas limited K-State to 22 points on 32.3 percent field goal shooting (10-31), including a 1-for-10 (.100) mark from three-point range, in the first 20 minutes. a Kadin Shedrick jump hook gave the Longhorns a 33-26 lead at 15:22, but K-State responded by scoring five straight points to cut the deficit to 33-31 on a N'guessan jumper with 14:24 left. Texas answered with a 7-0 run over the next two minutes, building a 40-31 cushion after a Hunter layup at 12:36. The Longhorns increased their lead to 46-35 on a Mitchell dunk with 8:10 remaining. The Wildcats used a 7-2 spurt over the next three minutes to close the gap to 48-42 after a N'guessan layup at the 5:00 mark. Texas responded by scoring six straight points to take a 54-42 lead after a pair Chendall Weaver free throws with 3:21 remaining before K-State answered with a 6-0 run in just over a minute to cut the margin to 54-48 after a Kaluma layup at 2:12. The Wildcats closed to within four points (56-52) on a pair of Cam Carter free throws with 50 seconds left, but that was as close as K-State could get. Disu went 4-of-4 from the free throw line in the final 36 seconds to seal the victory. Texas is back in action when it travels to Kansas on Saturday, February 24 with No. 9/10. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 PM Central at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, and the game will be nationally televised by ESPN. Texas Basketball Postgame Notes Texas 62, Kansas State 56 February 19, 2024 Moody Center (Austin, Texas) Attendance: 10,905 Team notes Texas has now won seven of the last nine meetings against the Wildcats. K-State has a 24-23 lead in the all-time series after tonight's game.

UT improved to 28-5 all-time in games played at the Moody Center, including a 12-4 mark this season.

The Longhorns limited K-State to 56 points on 35.7 percent (20-56) shooting from the field, including a 26.3 percent (5-19) mark from three-point range, on the night.

The 56 points allowed were the fewest UT has allowed in a Big 12 Conference game this season (previous: 58 vs. West Virginia on Feb. 10).

Texas claimed a rebound margin of plus-3 (42-39), including a 10-8 edge on the offensive glass.

UT converted 17 of 24 (.708) from the free throw line, while K-State went 11 of 16 (.688) from the line.

Texas didn't trail once in tonight's game. The match had only one draw (4-4). The Longhorns limited K-State to 22 points on 32.3 percent field goal shooting (10-31), including a 1-for-10 (.100) mark from three-point range, in the first 20 minutes while posting a 27-point range built up. 22 rest advantage. Max Abmas With his jumper at the 14:04 mark of the second half, Abmas became the 12th player in NCAA Division I men's history to reach the 3,000-point milestone. Abmas is only the third player in NCAA Division I men's history to record both 3,000 points and 500 assists.

Abmas currently has 3,002 points and 510 assists in 149 career games. Dylan Disu Sets his collegiate career high in free throws made (10-11), previous: 9 vs. LSU (Dec. 16)

Topping the 20-point mark for the fourth time this year (17 games) and the eighth time in his career (128 games) (game-high 20 points)

Reached double figures in scoring for the 13th time this year and the 59th time in his career

Added eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and one blocked shot in 30 minutes Tyrese Hunter Matched his season high in rebounds (7), also had 7 vs. Texas A&M Corpus (December 22) Dillon Mitchell Reached double figures in rebounds (game-high 10 boards) for the 12th time this year (26 games) and 14th time in his career (64 games)

