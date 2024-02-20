Connect with us

Sports

Date, teams, live streaming, location, schedule, other details

Date, teams, live streaming, location, schedule, other details

 


Celebrity Cricket League 2024: Are you ready to witness the 'sportstainment' spectacle that brings together India's biggest entertainment industries: cricket and films?

Yes, yes, you guessed it right as the much-awaited and highly anticipated professional cricket league with teams assembled by film actors, the tenth season of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) is all set to begin soon.

Get ready for an exciting showdown with a bang, promising thrilling matches, epic confrontations and unforgettable moments.

Considered the 'sportstainment' spectacle, Celebrity Cricket League is the amalgamation of sports and entertainment, and is the only one of its kind in India. It is spread over four weekends with 20 entertaining matches.

Also read:BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone presents major awards at BAFTA Film Awards in shimmering Sabyasachi sari

The Grand League starts on February 23 in Sharjah and will run for three weekends in India, with 20 action-packed and entertaining matches.

Celebrity Cricket League 2024: Teams

CCL Season 10 will feature over 200 film superstars across eight teams representing India's major film industries including Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

publive image
Teams in Celebrity Cricket League are: Mumbai Heroes, Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Rhinos, Telugu Warriors, Kerala Strikers, Bengal Tigers, Punjab De Sher and Bhojpuri Dabbangs.

Also read: Sini Shetty is all set to represent India at the 71st Miss World pageant

Celebrity Cricket League 2024: Full Schedule

Date Agreement Location
February 23, 2024 Mumbai heroes vs Kerala strikers Sharjah
February 24, 2024 Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Telugu Warriors Sharjah
February 24, 2024 Karnataka bulldozers vs Mumbai heroes Sharjah
February 25, 2024 Punjab De Sher vs Chennai Rhinos Sharjah
February 25, 2024 Bengal Tigers vs Kerala Strikers Sharjah
February 29, 2024 Rhinos from Chennai vs Bulldozers from Karnataka Bangalore
March 1, 2024 Punjab De Sher vs Telugu Warriors Hyderabad
March 2, 2024 Mumbai Heroes vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs Bangalore
March 2, 2024 Bengal Tigers vs. Karnataka Bulldozers Bangalore
March 3, 2024 Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Chennai Rhinos Hyderabad
March 3, 2024 Kerala Strikers vs Telugu Warriors Hyderabad
March 8, 2024 Punjab De Sher vs Bengal Tigers Chandigarh
March 9, 2024 Karnataka bulldozers vs Telugu warriors Thiruvananthapuram
March 9, 2024 Kerala Strikers vs Chennai Rhinos Thiruvananthapuram
March 10, 2024 Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Bengal Tigers Chandigarh
March 10, 2024 Mumbai Heroes vs Punjab De Sher Chandigarh
(Qualification 1)
March 15, 2024		 (TBC) Rank 1 vs Rank 2 visakhapatnam
(eliminator)
March 15, 2024		 (TBC) Rank 3 vs Rank 4 visakhapatnam
(Qualification 2)
March 16, 2024		 (TBC) Qualifier 1 Loser vs. Eliminator Winner visakhapatnam
(Last)
March 17, 2024		 (TBC) Winner of Qualification 1 versus Winner of Qualification 2 visakhapatnam

Celebrity Cricket League 2024: Broadcast & Streaming

The Celebrity Cricket League will be streamed live on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Jio Cinema from February 23, along with multiple regional channels, while fans can also tune into the Sony Sports TEN 5 SD and Sony Sports TEN 5 HD channels to watch their favorite teams to watch. action.

Also read:This cricket star joins the elite club and becomes the second Indian to complete 500 wickets in Tests

publive image

Celebrity Cricket League 2024: List of Major Celebrities

Salman Khan – the brand ambassador of Mumbai Heroes,
Riteish Deshmukh – the captain of Mumbai Heroes,
Sohail Khan – the owner of Mumbai Heroes,
Venkatesh – the brand ambassador of Telugu Warriors,
Akhil Akkineni – Captain of Telugu Warriors,
Arya – Captain of Chennai Rhinos,
Sudiep – Captain of the Karnataka Bulldozers,
Mohanlal – Co-owner of Kerala Strikers,
Indrajith – Captain of Kerala Strikers,
Hands Tiwari – Captain of Bhojpuri Dabbangs,
Son Sood – Captain of Punjab De Sher,
Boney Kapoor – Owner of Bengal Tigers along with team captain Jissu Sengupta.

The CCL became popular for its unique concept and star-studded matches, attracting a wide audience of cricket and film enthusiasts

Also read:Indian spin maestro Ravichandran Ashwin withdraws from Rajkot Test, knows why

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.ptcnews.tv/sports/all-about-celebrity-cricket-league-2024-3864134

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: