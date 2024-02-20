Date, teams, live streaming, location, schedule, other details

Celebrity Cricket League 2024: Are you ready to witness the 'sportstainment' spectacle that brings together India's biggest entertainment industries: cricket and films?

Yes, yes, you guessed it right as the much-awaited and highly anticipated professional cricket league with teams assembled by film actors, the tenth season of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) is all set to begin soon.

Get ready for an exciting showdown with a bang, promising thrilling matches, epic confrontations and unforgettable moments.

Considered the 'sportstainment' spectacle, Celebrity Cricket League is the amalgamation of sports and entertainment, and is the only one of its kind in India. It is spread over four weekends with 20 entertaining matches.

The Grand League starts on February 23 in Sharjah and will run for three weekends in India, with 20 action-packed and entertaining matches.

Celebrity Cricket League 2024: Teams

CCL Season 10 will feature over 200 film superstars across eight teams representing India's major film industries including Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.



Teams in Celebrity Cricket League are: Mumbai Heroes, Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Rhinos, Telugu Warriors, Kerala Strikers, Bengal Tigers, Punjab De Sher and Bhojpuri Dabbangs.

Celebrity Cricket League 2024: Full Schedule

Date Agreement Location February 23, 2024 Mumbai heroes vs Kerala strikers Sharjah February 24, 2024 Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Telugu Warriors Sharjah February 24, 2024 Karnataka bulldozers vs Mumbai heroes Sharjah February 25, 2024 Punjab De Sher vs Chennai Rhinos Sharjah February 25, 2024 Bengal Tigers vs Kerala Strikers Sharjah