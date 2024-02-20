Sports
Date, teams, live streaming, location, schedule, other details
Celebrity Cricket League 2024: Are you ready to witness the 'sportstainment' spectacle that brings together India's biggest entertainment industries: cricket and films?
Yes, yes, you guessed it right as the much-awaited and highly anticipated professional cricket league with teams assembled by film actors, the tenth season of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) is all set to begin soon.
Get ready for an exciting showdown with a bang, promising thrilling matches, epic confrontations and unforgettable moments.
Considered the 'sportstainment' spectacle, Celebrity Cricket League is the amalgamation of sports and entertainment, and is the only one of its kind in India. It is spread over four weekends with 20 entertaining matches.
The Grand League starts on February 23 in Sharjah and will run for three weekends in India, with 20 action-packed and entertaining matches.
Celebrity Cricket League 2024: Teams
CCL Season 10 will feature over 200 film superstars across eight teams representing India's major film industries including Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
Teams in Celebrity Cricket League are: Mumbai Heroes, Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Rhinos, Telugu Warriors, Kerala Strikers, Bengal Tigers, Punjab De Sher and Bhojpuri Dabbangs.
Celebrity Cricket League 2024: Full Schedule
|Date
|Agreement
|Location
|February 23, 2024
|Mumbai heroes vs Kerala strikers
|Sharjah
|February 24, 2024
|Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Telugu Warriors
|Sharjah
|February 24, 2024
|Karnataka bulldozers vs Mumbai heroes
|Sharjah
|February 25, 2024
|Punjab De Sher vs Chennai Rhinos
|Sharjah
|February 25, 2024
|Bengal Tigers vs Kerala Strikers
|Sharjah
|February 29, 2024
|Rhinos from Chennai vs Bulldozers from Karnataka
|Bangalore
|March 1, 2024
|Punjab De Sher vs Telugu Warriors
|Hyderabad
|March 2, 2024
|Mumbai Heroes vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs
|Bangalore
|March 2, 2024
|Bengal Tigers vs. Karnataka Bulldozers
|Bangalore
|March 3, 2024
|Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Chennai Rhinos
|Hyderabad
|March 3, 2024
|Kerala Strikers vs Telugu Warriors
|Hyderabad
|March 8, 2024
|Punjab De Sher vs Bengal Tigers
|Chandigarh
|March 9, 2024
|Karnataka bulldozers vs Telugu warriors
|Thiruvananthapuram
|March 9, 2024
|Kerala Strikers vs Chennai Rhinos
|Thiruvananthapuram
|March 10, 2024
|Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Bengal Tigers
|Chandigarh
|March 10, 2024
|Mumbai Heroes vs Punjab De Sher
|Chandigarh
|(Qualification 1)
March 15, 2024
|(TBC) Rank 1 vs Rank 2
|visakhapatnam
|(eliminator)
March 15, 2024
|(TBC) Rank 3 vs Rank 4
|visakhapatnam
|(Qualification 2)
March 16, 2024
|(TBC) Qualifier 1 Loser vs. Eliminator Winner
|visakhapatnam
|(Last)
March 17, 2024
|(TBC) Winner of Qualification 1 versus Winner of Qualification 2
|visakhapatnam
Celebrity Cricket League 2024: Broadcast & Streaming
The Celebrity Cricket League will be streamed live on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Jio Cinema from February 23, along with multiple regional channels, while fans can also tune into the Sony Sports TEN 5 SD and Sony Sports TEN 5 HD channels to watch their favorite teams to watch. action.
Celebrity Cricket League 2024: List of Major Celebrities
Salman Khan – the brand ambassador of Mumbai Heroes,
Riteish Deshmukh – the captain of Mumbai Heroes,
Sohail Khan – the owner of Mumbai Heroes,
Venkatesh – the brand ambassador of Telugu Warriors,
Akhil Akkineni – Captain of Telugu Warriors,
Arya – Captain of Chennai Rhinos,
Sudiep – Captain of the Karnataka Bulldozers,
Mohanlal – Co-owner of Kerala Strikers,
Indrajith – Captain of Kerala Strikers,
Hands Tiwari – Captain of Bhojpuri Dabbangs,
Son Sood – Captain of Punjab De Sher,
Boney Kapoor – Owner of Bengal Tigers along with team captain Jissu Sengupta.
The CCL became popular for its unique concept and star-studded matches, attracting a wide audience of cricket and film enthusiasts
|
