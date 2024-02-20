Michigan defensive back Keon Sabb is moving on to play football at Alabama





Alabama football finally benefited from a national championship-winning coach leaving his program and a quality piece entering the transfer portal. On Monday evening, UA's name, image and likeness entity will be displayed Yes, Alabama reported it that Michigan transfer Keon Sabb will be part of Kalen DeBoer's secondary this fall. Sabb entered the portal on February 16 after Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers. UM had promoted Sherrone Moore to the top position shortly after Harbaugh's departure. Sabb is a New Jersey native who developed into a four-star prospect at IMG (Fla.) Academy. In two seasons, Sabb played in 18 games and recorded 28 tackles, including once against the Tide in the Rose Bowl. Sabb has two career interceptions, with his first returning for a touchdown against Minnesota. He has three years of eligibility remaining. Sabb started the national championship game against Washington, breaking up two passes and tackling six Huskies. The impending arrival of Sabbs gives UA's new defensive staff an experienced piece that will likely play a role in the starting lineup. Sabb can safely play in Kane Wommacks' 4-2-5 scheme under defensive backs coaches Maurice Linguist and Colin Hitschler. UA lost eight defensive backs to the transfer portal, most of whom decided to leave Tuscaloosa following the Jan. 10 retirement of Nick Saban. The 17-year Tide coach was known for his relationships with defensive backs, including Shaun Alexander freshman of the year Caleb Downs. Alabama will also have to replace its two cornerbacks with Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold to the NFL. During the Tides' trip to the West Coast, it courted and secured Southern California cornerback Domani Jackson. UA has signed seven players through the portal this season, three of which are from DeBoer's former roster. Alabama's secondary options for this spring include Malachi Moore (52 tackles in 2023); Jackson (33 for the Trojans); DeVonta Smith (four); Bray Hubbard (one); Jahlil Hurley (redshirt) and first-year players Jaylen Mbakwe, Zavier Mincy and Zabien Brown. Nick Alvarez is a reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @nick_a_alvarez or email him [email protected].

