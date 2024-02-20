TCU drops Heartbreaker to No. 1 Ohio State in the finals of the ITA Indoor National Championships

NEW YORK CITY No. 2 TCU was one set away from capturing a three-peat national championship.

The Horned Frogs fell 4-3 to top-ranked Ohio State in the finals of the ITA Indoor National Championships on Monday at the Milstein Family Tennis Center.

TCU took the doubles points after wins over the top courts, with Jake Fearnley And Jack Pinnington strike two. Fearnley put TCU ahead 2-0 with a 6-1, 6-0 reversal of No. 67 Cannon Kingsley on the top singles court. Pinnington put the Horned Frogs (9-1) within one field of hoisting the trophy, defeating No. 25 Justin Boulais, 6-4, 6-4, on court two to make the score 32 in favor of the Frogs.

The strength of the Buckeyes (13-0) at the bottom was the difference in the game. Ohio State claimed courts three through six and completed the comeback with three-set victories at five and six.

TCU, the 2022 and 2023 ITA Indoor National Champions, suffered its first indoor loss in more than two years. The Horned Frogs entered Monday's final as winners of 34 consecutive indoor matches. TCU has a combined overall record of 16-5 at Indoor Nationals over the past five seasons.

The Horned Frogs were looking to join Stanford and Virginia as the only Division I programs to win three consecutive national indoor championships.

Doubles canceled

TCU knew the doubles point was needed to have a chance against a senior-laden Buckeyes team. And early on, it looked bleak, like Duncan Chan And Lazy Maxted fell on court three 6-2 to Robert Cash and Alexander Bernard of Ohio State.

But several breakpoints out Sebastian Gorzny And Pedro Vives in the top flight, momentum returned in TCU's favour. The No. 8 ITA doubles pair, Gorzny and Vives, earned four break points against Andrew Lutscahunig and Justin Boulais en route to a 6-3 victory.

The action was taken to court two, where Fearnley and Pinnington were locked in four matches, all with Kingsley and JJ Tracy. The British secured a crucial break point just after Gorzny and Vives had scored before Fearnley secured the doubles point on serve.

Doubles results

No. 8 Sebastian Gorzny / Pedro Vives (TCU) final Andrew Lutschaunig / Justin Boulais (Ohio State): 6-3 Jake Fearnley / Jack Pinnington (TCU) final Cannon Kingsley / JJ Tracy (Ohio State): 6-4 Alexander Bernard/Robert Cash (Ohio State) def. No. 20 Duncan Chan / Lazy Maxted (TCU): 6-2

Order of finishing: 3,1, 2

Singles overview

Fearnley's victory over Kingsley was a landmark victory. Kingsley, a fifth-year player, has a singles record of 76-12. Fearnley, No. 62 in the ITA singles rankings, built a 4-0 lead in both sets before earning a three-way break at 5-0 in the final frame.

The Buckeyes erased TCU's 2-0 lead with wins on courts three and four.

The 39e-ranked Gorzny fell to Jack Anthrop of Ohio State, No. 13 nationally, 5-7, 2-6, at four.

Moments later, Vives was felled by No. 7 Tracy, 6-4, 6-4, in the third flight.

From there, Pinnington rose to the occasion again. The sophomore broke Boulais' in the seventh game of set two and took the lead for good at 4-3.

Both matches on the bottom courts went to a third set at the time of Pinnington's clinch. No. 59 Lazy Maxted outlasted Cash 7-6 [7-3] in the opening set at five, but dug himself a 2-5 hole in set two on the way to a 4-6 defeat.

At six, Tomas Jirousek fought Bernard, a 2023 ITA All-American who entered after losing just seven singles matches all season. Jirousek pushed Bernard to the edge and forced a third set after falling 4-6 in the first set. He leveled the match with a 6-3 win in set two and set a break on Bernard at 2-1 to start the decisive third set.

Jirousek eventually fell 3-6 in the final frame.

Maxted was broken twice by Cash in set three en route to a 3-6 loss as the Buckeyes qualified.

Singles results

No. 62 Jake Fearnley (TCU) final No. 67 Cannon Kingsley (Ohio State): 6-1, 6-0 number 4 Jack Pinnington (TCU) final No. 25 Justin Boulais (Ohio State): 6-4, 6-4 No. 7 JJ Tracy (Ohio State) def. No. 20 Pedro Vives (TCU): 6-4, 6-4 Jack Anthrop (Ohio State) def. No. 39 Sebastian Gorzny (TCU): 7-5, 6-2 Robert Cash (Ohio State) def. No. 59 Lazy Maxted (TCU): 6-7 [3-7]6-4, 6-3 No. 86 Alexander Bernard (Ohio State) def. Tomas Jirousek (TCU): 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Order of finishing: 1, 2, 4, 3, 6, 5

Next one

The Horned Frogs begin the outdoor portion of their schedule when No. 4 Texas visits Fort Worth on March 2. The first service is scheduled for 2 p.m. The match will be considered a non-conference affair. TCU will face the Longhorns in Big 12 play on March 24 in Austin at 3 p.m.