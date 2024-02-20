Warroad Girls' Hockey is making its ninth straight state tournament appearance





The Warroad girls hockey team returns to a place they have become very familiar with, the Xcel Energy Center, for the state hockey tournament. The back-to-back defending state champions are making their 9th straight appearance at the state tournament and their 15th appearance overall. It's something that paints a pretty big target on their back, although unlike the previous two seasons, they won't be going in as the top seed. Instead, the Warriors are seeded fourth and will play a familiar opponent in 5-seed Proctor/Hermantown, a team they defeated 2-1 in the first game of the year. But that result is something that the team believes is not relevant now. “I think we have to forget that victory a bit. It's not the same team, we're not the same team. You know, it's going to be a whole new game. And you know, hopefully we come out on top,” said junior captain Kaiya Sandy. “Everyone wants to be Warroad, so the first thing is to be honest, mentally prepare yourself for the competition and know that it will take a lot to win.” “There are a lot of girls who haven't been to the state tournament before, so I think it's a nervous energy,” junior captain Katy Comstock added. “But we know what we had to do, because we know they are going to play their best game for us.” “Everyone marks us on their calendar and they know it's a big game. So I think it's fuel and it helps us stay motivated,” said senior captain Maddie Skogman. “And we know there's a lot to play for, a lot – like the community and our team, our players, everything. So it's definitely a great motivation to know that everyone wants to beat us.” Wednesday, Feb. 21, will mark the second time these two teams have met at the state tournament in the last three years. The Warriors defeated the Mystic in the 2021 championship game. Their showdown will be the last quarter-final of the day, starting at 8 p.m Lakeland News is member-supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lptv.org/warroad-girls-hockey-making-9th-consecutive-trip-to-state-tourney/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos