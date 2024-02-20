WPIAL football section alignments released for 2024/2025

WPIAL Football announced the sectional divisions for the 2024/2025 football seasons, showing where teams moved, either up or down, or simply in different sections in their own classification.

Class 6A rose from five teams in Canon McMillan, Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Mt. Lebanon, North Allegheny and Seneca Valley the past two seasons to eight teams the next two seasons. Norwin and Hempfield Area both moved up from Class 5A, with both having a large enough boys population from 9th through 11th grade to play in 6A.

Butler, who left the WPIAL in football after the 2019 season, is now back and will play at 6A, which has the third-largest population of boys behind Seneca Valley and North Allegheny.

Aliquippa, despite having a boys population for Class 2A, will play in Class 5A, Section 1, and move up from Class 4A. Due to the competitive balance rule, based on transfers and team success, Aliquippa had too many transfers, and by reaching the PIAA 4A title game the past two seasons, they will now move up.

They, along with Plum, will join all Northeast Conference schools in Section 1, including Fox Chapel, North Hills, Penn Hills, Pine-Richland and Shaler.

Section 2 includes three teams from the Big East Conference in Gateway, Penn-Trafford and Franklin Regional, along with Armstrong, Kiski Area and Latrobe, which moved up from Class 4A due to population growth. Woodland Hills also participates in the conference and will increase their rivalry with nearby Gateway. Section 3 remains the same as the Allegheny Six conference has been for the past two seasons.

The Parkway Conference remains largely intact in Class 4A, but Aliquippa moved up, Central Valley dropped to Class 3A and Chartiers Valley moved to a different section in the same classification.

Section 2 combines teams from the Greater Allegheny Conference and the Big Seven Conference, taking Hampton, Indiana and Mars from the former, and McKeesport from the latter. Knoch and West Mifflin both moved up from Class 3A.

Belle Vernon, which won both the WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A titles the past two seasons, is also moving to Class 3A, with their enrollment meeting standards for the upgrade.

They join a number of Big Seven Conference teams in Laurel Highlands, Ringgold, Thomas Jefferson and Trinity, as well as Chartiers Valley in Section 3.

Connellsville left WPIAL football and will instead play independently for the next two seasons, enrolling in Class 5A.

Class 3A Section 1 includes Avonworth, Beaver, Hopewell and Quaker Valley of the Western Hills Conference, Central Valley and North Catholic who moved down from Class 4A, as well as McGuffey, who moved up from Class 2A.

Deer Lakes, East Allegheny, Freeport and Valley of the Allegheny Six Conference finish in Section 2, along with Burrell and Imani Christian Academy of Class 2A and Highlands of Class 4A.

Elizabeth Forward, Greensburg Salem, Mt. Pleasant and Southmoreland of the Interstate Conference make up Section 3, with Derry and Youth moving up from Class 2A.

Class 2A Section 1 has teams at Apollo-Ridge, Ligonier Valley and Steel Valley of the Allegheny Conference, Shady Side Academy, South Allegheny and South Park of Class 3A and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Class 1A.

Section 2 is the same as last season's Midwestern Conference, but Neshannock moved up to Class 1A and Union moved up from Class 1A.

Charleroi, Keystone Oaks, Sto-Rox, Washington and Waynesburg Central of the Century Conference are in Section 3, while Carlynton moved up from Class 1A and Seton LaSalle moved down from Class 3A.

Class 1A Section 1 is the same as the Eastern Conference, but with Brentwood moving down from Class 2A. The Tri-County South Conference covers most of Section 2, but brings in Avella and leaves Monessen for Section 3.

Section 3 adds Monessen and Serra Catholic, which moved from Class 2A, and has the rest of the teams from the Black Hills Conference. Section 4 contains most of the teams in the Big Seven Conference, but Union moves to Class 2A and Neshannock returns from Class 2A.

WPIAL football schedules will be released on March 14, with all schools finding out when they will play their new opponents next season.

WPIAL Football Section Alignments 2024/2025

Class 6A



Section 1

Butler (returned to WPIAL)

Canon McMillan

(Pittsburgh) Central Catholic

Hempfield area (moved up)

Mt. Lebanon

North Allegheny

Norwin (moved to top)

Seneca Valley

Class 5A

Section 1

Aliquippa (moved to top)

Fox Chapel

Northern hills

Penn Hills

Pine Richland

Plum

Scaler

Section 2

Armstrong (moved up)

Franklin Regional

gate

Greater Latrobe (moved up)

Kiski area (moved up)

Penn Trafford

Woody hills

Section 3

Baldwin

Bethel Park

Moon community

municipality of Peters

South Fayette

Upper St. Clair

Class 4A

Section 1

Ambridge

Black hawk

Montour

New castle

West Allegheny

Section 2

Hampton

Indiana

Knoch (moved to top)

Mars

McKeesport

West Mifflin (moved up)

Section 3

Belle Vernon (moved to top)

Chartiers Valley

Laurel Highlands

Ring gold

Thomas Jefferson

Trinity

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth

Beaver

Central Valley (moved down)

Hopefully

McGuffey (moved to top)

Northern Catholic (moved down)

Quaker Valley

Section 2

Burrell (moved to top)

Deer Lakes

East Allegheny

Free port

Highlands (moved down)

Imani Christian Academy (moved to top)

Valley

Section 3

Derry (moved up)

Elisabeth Forward

Greensburg Salem

Mountain Pleasant

Southmoreland

Young (moved to top)

Class 2A

Section 1

Apollo Ridge

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (OLSH) (moved up)

Ligonier Valley

Shady Side Academy (moved down)

South Allegheny (moved down)

South Park (moved down)

Steel Valley

Section2

Beaver falls

Ellwood town

Freedom zone

Mohawk

New Brighton

Riverside

Union (moved up)

Western Beaver

Section 3

Carlynton (moved up)

Charleroi

Keystone oaks

Seton LaSalle (moved down)

Sto-Rox

Washington

Waynesburg Central

Class 1A

Section1

Brentwood (moved down)

Clairton

Frazier

Greensburg Central Catholic

Jeannette

Leechburg

River view

Springdale

Section 2

Avella

Bentworth

Bethlehem Center

California

Carmichaels

Jefferson Morgan

Mapletown

West Green

Section3

Bishop Canevin

Burgettstown

Chartiers-Houston

Cornell

Fort Cherry

Monessen

Serra Catholic (Moved down)

Section 4

Laurel

Neshannock (moved down)

North Gate

Rochester

Shenango

South side

The Top Academy