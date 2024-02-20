Sports
WPIAL football section alignments released for 2024/2025
WPIAL Football announced the sectional divisions for the 2024/2025 football seasons, showing where teams moved, either up or down, or simply in different sections in their own classification.
Class 6A rose from five teams in Canon McMillan, Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Mt. Lebanon, North Allegheny and Seneca Valley the past two seasons to eight teams the next two seasons. Norwin and Hempfield Area both moved up from Class 5A, with both having a large enough boys population from 9th through 11th grade to play in 6A.
Butler, who left the WPIAL in football after the 2019 season, is now back and will play at 6A, which has the third-largest population of boys behind Seneca Valley and North Allegheny.
Aliquippa, despite having a boys population for Class 2A, will play in Class 5A, Section 1, and move up from Class 4A. Due to the competitive balance rule, based on transfers and team success, Aliquippa had too many transfers, and by reaching the PIAA 4A title game the past two seasons, they will now move up.
They, along with Plum, will join all Northeast Conference schools in Section 1, including Fox Chapel, North Hills, Penn Hills, Pine-Richland and Shaler.
Section 2 includes three teams from the Big East Conference in Gateway, Penn-Trafford and Franklin Regional, along with Armstrong, Kiski Area and Latrobe, which moved up from Class 4A due to population growth. Woodland Hills also participates in the conference and will increase their rivalry with nearby Gateway. Section 3 remains the same as the Allegheny Six conference has been for the past two seasons.
The Parkway Conference remains largely intact in Class 4A, but Aliquippa moved up, Central Valley dropped to Class 3A and Chartiers Valley moved to a different section in the same classification.
Section 2 combines teams from the Greater Allegheny Conference and the Big Seven Conference, taking Hampton, Indiana and Mars from the former, and McKeesport from the latter. Knoch and West Mifflin both moved up from Class 3A.
Belle Vernon, which won both the WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A titles the past two seasons, is also moving to Class 3A, with their enrollment meeting standards for the upgrade.
They join a number of Big Seven Conference teams in Laurel Highlands, Ringgold, Thomas Jefferson and Trinity, as well as Chartiers Valley in Section 3.
Connellsville left WPIAL football and will instead play independently for the next two seasons, enrolling in Class 5A.
Class 3A Section 1 includes Avonworth, Beaver, Hopewell and Quaker Valley of the Western Hills Conference, Central Valley and North Catholic who moved down from Class 4A, as well as McGuffey, who moved up from Class 2A.
Deer Lakes, East Allegheny, Freeport and Valley of the Allegheny Six Conference finish in Section 2, along with Burrell and Imani Christian Academy of Class 2A and Highlands of Class 4A.
Elizabeth Forward, Greensburg Salem, Mt. Pleasant and Southmoreland of the Interstate Conference make up Section 3, with Derry and Youth moving up from Class 2A.
Class 2A Section 1 has teams at Apollo-Ridge, Ligonier Valley and Steel Valley of the Allegheny Conference, Shady Side Academy, South Allegheny and South Park of Class 3A and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Class 1A.
Section 2 is the same as last season's Midwestern Conference, but Neshannock moved up to Class 1A and Union moved up from Class 1A.
Charleroi, Keystone Oaks, Sto-Rox, Washington and Waynesburg Central of the Century Conference are in Section 3, while Carlynton moved up from Class 1A and Seton LaSalle moved down from Class 3A.
Class 1A Section 1 is the same as the Eastern Conference, but with Brentwood moving down from Class 2A. The Tri-County South Conference covers most of Section 2, but brings in Avella and leaves Monessen for Section 3.
Section 3 adds Monessen and Serra Catholic, which moved from Class 2A, and has the rest of the teams from the Black Hills Conference. Section 4 contains most of the teams in the Big Seven Conference, but Union moves to Class 2A and Neshannock returns from Class 2A.
WPIAL football schedules will be released on March 14, with all schools finding out when they will play their new opponents next season.
WPIAL Football Section Alignments 2024/2025
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler (returned to WPIAL)
Canon McMillan
(Pittsburgh) Central Catholic
Hempfield area (moved up)
Mt. Lebanon
North Allegheny
Norwin (moved to top)
Seneca Valley
Class 5A
Section 1
Aliquippa (moved to top)
Fox Chapel
Northern hills
Penn Hills
Pine Richland
Plum
Scaler
Section 2
Armstrong (moved up)
Franklin Regional
gate
Greater Latrobe (moved up)
Kiski area (moved up)
Penn Trafford
Woody hills
Section 3
Baldwin
Bethel Park
Moon community
municipality of Peters
South Fayette
Upper St. Clair
Class 4A
Section 1
Ambridge
Black hawk
Montour
New castle
West Allegheny
Section 2
Hampton
Indiana
Knoch (moved to top)
Mars
McKeesport
West Mifflin (moved up)
Section 3
Belle Vernon (moved to top)
Chartiers Valley
Laurel Highlands
Ring gold
Thomas Jefferson
Trinity
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth
Beaver
Central Valley (moved down)
Hopefully
McGuffey (moved to top)
Northern Catholic (moved down)
Quaker Valley
Section 2
Burrell (moved to top)
Deer Lakes
East Allegheny
Free port
Highlands (moved down)
Imani Christian Academy (moved to top)
Valley
Section 3
Derry (moved up)
Elisabeth Forward
Greensburg Salem
Mountain Pleasant
Southmoreland
Young (moved to top)
Class 2A
Section 1
Apollo Ridge
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (OLSH) (moved up)
Ligonier Valley
Shady Side Academy (moved down)
South Allegheny (moved down)
South Park (moved down)
Steel Valley
Section2
Beaver falls
Ellwood town
Freedom zone
Mohawk
New Brighton
Riverside
Union (moved up)
Western Beaver
Section 3
Carlynton (moved up)
Charleroi
Keystone oaks
Seton LaSalle (moved down)
Sto-Rox
Washington
Waynesburg Central
Class 1A
Section1
Brentwood (moved down)
Clairton
Frazier
Greensburg Central Catholic
Jeannette
Leechburg
River view
Springdale
Section 2
Avella
Bentworth
Bethlehem Center
California
Carmichaels
Jefferson Morgan
Mapletown
West Green
Section3
Bishop Canevin
Burgettstown
Chartiers-Houston
Cornell
Fort Cherry
Monessen
Serra Catholic (Moved down)
Section 4
Laurel
Neshannock (moved down)
North Gate
Rochester
Shenango
South side
The Top Academy
|
Sources
2/ https://pittsburghsportsnow.com/2024/02/19/wpial-football-sectional-alignments-released-for-2024-2025-seasons/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Shane Gillis bombs with Down syndrome monologue from SNL and gay jokes
- Stock market holidays in March 2024: BSE, NSE will remain closed on these days; check full list
- Google develops AI-powered advertising space for Africa
- Islamabad court sets up special division bench for appeal hearing of Imran Khan, his wife and Shah Mahmood Qureshi
- Japan will continue to urge China to lift the fishing ban; Ready to extend negotiations on treated water
- Shane Gillis Mocks Donald Trump on SNL, Slams His $400 Gold Sneakers
- Pantheon Coffee House is now open in West Hollywood
- Harbhajan Singh, Chris Gayle and Yuvraj go for Legends Cricket Trophy | blitzing Cricket
- Sandy Magnuson, reflecting on a life of changing unspoken dress codes, fashion and implicit protocols – Greeley Tribune
- Stocks & Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Is zombie deer disease dangerous to humans? Scientists' responses unleash new horror | Health
- Faced with third Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi returns to Rajkot, where he was elected MP for the first time for a Sunday of launches